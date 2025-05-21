Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: GT vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2025: GT vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

LSG's playoff hopes have ended after a fourth consecutive loss. Relying heavily on overseas batters, they've struggled with inconsistency and key injuries, including Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav.

GT vs LSG

GT vs LSG

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Titans, the former IPL champions, will look to extend their winning streak and secure a top-two finish when they face the struggling Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. With 18 points from 12 games, Gujarat have already sealed a playoff berth, but with RCB and Punjab Kings hot on their heels, the top-two race remains open.
 
Gujarat’s success has been built on their dominant top order, with B Sai Sudharsan (617 runs), Shubman Gill (601), and Jos Buttler (500) consistently delivering. The trio has combined for 16 fifties and a century, though the middle order remains largely untested. Their bowling has been just as effective, led by Prasidh Krishna (21 wickets), with support from Mohammed Siraj and R Sai Kishore (15 wickets each). Kagiso Rabada’s return also strengthens the attack.
 
 
Meanwhile, LSG's playoff hopes have faded after a fourth consecutive loss. Relying heavily on overseas batters, they’ve struggled with inconsistency and key injuries, including Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav. Spinner Digvesh Rathi, their top bowler, is suspended, further weakening their chances in this crucial clash. 
 
IPL 2025: GT vs LSG Playing 11 (Probables)

Gujarat Titans Playing 11 (Probables): Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
 
Impact Player: Sai Sudharsan
 
Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 (Probables): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, William O'Rourke
 
Impact Player: Shardul Thakur
 
GT vs LSG Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League
 
Total matches played: 6
GT won: 4
LSG won: 2
No result: 0
 
Squads of Both Teams
 
GT Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Nishant Sidhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, B Sai Sudharsan, Dasun Shanaka, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan.
 
LSG Squad: Rishabh Pant (wk/captain), Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Shamar Joseph, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni. 
 
IPL 2025 Match on May 22: GT vs LSG Live Toss, Telecast, and Streaming Details
 
Which teams will clash on May 22 (Thursday) in IPL 2025?
Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will clash in the IPL 2025 match on May 22 (Thursday).
 
What is the venue of the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match?
Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.
 
When will the live toss for the GT vs LSG match take place?
The live toss for the GT vs LSG match will take place at 7:00 pm IST on May 22.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match?
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of today’s GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match in India?
The live streaming of GT vs LSG will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

