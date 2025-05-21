Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios if MI vs DC is washed out today

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) clash in a virtual knockout at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Check MI and DC all possible scenarios for playoffs qualification

IPL 2025: What if MI vs DC is washed out today:
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:25 PM IST
With the Indian Premier League 2025 entering its final phase, the battle for the fourth and final playoff berth has intensified. Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings have already sealed their spots in the top four. Now, the spotlight is on Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC), the last two teams still in the race for qualification.  Check MI vs DC LIVE SCORE, WEATHER AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
 
On Wednesday, May 21, the two teams clash in a virtual knockout at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The stakes couldn’t be higher — the winner will take a major step toward sealing the last playoff berth. However, persistent rainfall in Mumbai and a yellow alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has thrown uncertainty over the game.
 
MI and DC's remaining matches in IPL 2025
  • MI vs DC – May 21, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  • PBKS vs DC – May 24, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  • PBKS vs MI – May 26, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
 
All possible Playoff scenarios for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC)
 
What happens if the MI vs DC match is washed out? 
If rain washes out the May 21 clash at Wankhede, both teams will receive one point each. MI will move to 15 points, while DC will go to 14 points. The qualification will then depend on their respective results against Punjab Kings (PBKS):
  • If MI beats PBKS: MI qualifies with 17 points.
  • If DC beats PBKS and MI loses: DC qualifies with 16 points.
  • If both lose: MI qualifies by finishing with 15 points, ahead of DC’s 14.
What if Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals?

MI will jump to 16 points, securing their spot in the playoffs.
DC will be eliminated, as the maximum they can reach even with a win over PBKS is 15 points — not enough to surpass MI.
 
What if Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians?
 
  • DC will leapfrog MI to 15 points, while MI stays at 14.
  • DC can ensure playoff qualification by beating PBKS on May 24.
  • If DC loses to PBKS, they could still qualify — if PBKS also beats MI, thereby preventing MI from overtaking them.
 
Can both MI and DC still be knocked out? 
No. Only one team can make it. With three spots already filled, only one of MI or DC can secure the final place. The rain could make it harder to predict, but only one will join GT, RCB, and PBKS in the top four. 
IPL Points Table 2025
Rank Teams M W L NR(No Result) P NRR
1 Gujarat Titans (Q) 12 9 3 0 18 0.795
2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 12 8 3 1 17 0.482
3 Punjab Kings (Q) 12 8 3 1 17 0.389
4 Mumbai Indians 2 7 5 0 14 1.156
5 Delhi Capitals 12 6 5 1 13 0.26
6 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 13 5 6 2 12 0.193
7 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 12 5 7 0 10 -0.506
8 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 12 4 7 1 9 -1.005
9 Rajasthan Royals (E) 14 4 10 0 8 -0.549
10 Chennai Super Kings (E) 13 3 10 0 6 -1.03
 
 
Rain Alert: Will Weather Impact Playoff Qualification? 
Mumbai has been under a yellow alert for heavy rain, with the IMD forecasting downpours that could wash out the match entirely. On Tuesday, the city experienced consistent showers, increasing the threat to Wednesday’s encounter. A washout will not eliminate either team but will delay the final playoff verdict to their respective last matches.
 
Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has urged the BCCI to shift the game to another venue, similar to how the RCB vs SRH match was moved to Lucknow due to bad weather. As of now, the BCCI has not accepted the request due to logistical constraints.
 
First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

