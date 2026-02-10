Ian Bell takes on assistant coach role at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals have confirmed the appointment of former England cricketer Ian Bell as their new assistant coach ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The franchise made the announcement via their official social media platforms on Tuesday, February 10. This marks Bell’s first involvement in the IPL, as he transitions from player to coaching roles within the competitive world of franchise cricket.

A Wealth of Experience in Coaching

Although Ian Bell, 43, has never participated in the IPL as a player or coach, his extensive cricketing experience will be invaluable to the Delhi Capitals. Bell enjoyed a distinguished international career, amassing 118 Tests, 161 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and 8 Twenty20 International (T20I) caps for England. Since retiring from all forms of cricket in 2020, Bell has carved out a solid career in coaching, contributing to various teams at the domestic and international levels.

Notably, Bell has worked with the England Lions and the Under-19 teams, helping to nurture young talent. He also served as the batting coach for the Sri Lankan Test team during their 2024 tour of England, showcasing his ability to work with top-level teams. Furthermore, Bell played a brief role with the New Zealand men's team leading up to the 2023 ODI World Cup, providing his insights into the team's preparations. Bell's Coaching Journey and IPL Role In addition to his international coaching stints, Bell has been involved in domestic leagues, notably working as the assistant coach of Birmingham Phoenix in the Men's Hundred. His coaching philosophy, combined with his playing expertise, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the Delhi Capitals' setup.