SRH skipper Pat Cummins gives fitness update ahead of IPL 2026 season

Pat Cummins, the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, is hopeful of making a full recovery in time for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), but he has emphasized that his participation will hinge on how well his back heals. The Australian skipper has been battling a persistent back injury that has kept him sidelined for much of the past few months, including his absence from the T20 World Cup.

Back Injury Continues to Trouble the Australian Skipper

Cummins, who has been struggling with a back issue for over seven months, revealed that the injury had disrupted his plans to participate in the T20 World Cup. “It was really unfortunate,” Cummins said. “I feel pretty good, just a minor setback and just ran out of time really. I'll rest up for a few weeks and go from there.” This injury has kept him out of the cricketing action, and the Aussie pacer only featured in one Test match during the recent Ashes series in Australia.

Despite the setback, Cummins remains optimistic about his recovery and the possibility of joining the IPL. "We'll just be guided by my back," he added. "We'll have another scan in a few weeks, and if it's good, then we'll have a slow build-up. T20s are a little bit easier to get up for, that's why I was so close to getting up for this World Cup." Injury Timeline and the Importance of Caution Cummins' back injury initially seemed manageable after the Adelaide Test, where the Australian team believed that a four-week recovery period would suffice. However, after a follow-up scan, it became clear that more time was required for proper healing. "Initially, we thought it might only be four weeks, because I was feeling really good, but just had a follow-up scan. They thought it probably needs another couple of weeks, so the timeline just became a bit too tight," Cummins explained.