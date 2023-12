IPL 2024 auction: Rajasthan Royals entire squad and players' salary

Rajasthan Royals bought Rovman Powell and Shubham Dubey at hefty prices of Rs 7.4 Cr and Rs 5.8 Cr in the IPL 2024 auction. Apart from these two players, they got Tom Kohler Cadmore for Rs 40 Lakh, his base price.





RR Fresh Buys



Player Nationality Role Price Prasidh Krishna Indian Bowler ₹10,00,00,000 Shimron Hetmyer Overseas Batsman ₹8,50,00,000 Trent Boult Overseas Bowler ₹8,00,00,000 Yuzvendra Chahal Indian Bowler ₹6,50,00,000 R. Ashwin Indian All-Rounder ₹5,00,00,000 Riyan Parag Indian All-Rounder ₹3,80,00,000 Navdeep Saini Indian Bowler ₹2,60,00,000 Kuldeep Sen Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Dhruv Jurel Indian Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000 Adam Zampa Overseas Bowler ₹1,50,00,000 Donovan Ferreira Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹50,00,000 Kunal Rathore Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹20,00,000 Jos Buttler Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹10,00,00,000 Sanju Samson Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹14,00,00,000 Yashasvi Jaiswal Indian Batsman ₹4,00,00,000 Sandeep Sharma Indian Bowler Avesh Khan Indian Bowler ₹10,00,00,000 Rovman Powell Overseas Batter ₹7,40,00,000 Shubham Dubey Indian Batter ₹5,80,00,000 Tom Kohler-Cadmore Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹40,00,000 A minimum of 22 players are needed to constitute a squad in the IPL. Powell, the T20 skipper of the West Indies was the first player to be sold in IPL 2024 auction.

