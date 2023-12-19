Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IPL 2024 auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore's squad and players' salary

Check all the players' salaries and the full squad of the Royal Challengers Bangalore after the completion of the IPL 2024 auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB

RCB

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bangalore  (RCB) bought only six players at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction as they had their squad set before coming into the auction. Their most expensive buy was West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph who went for Rs 11.5 Cr. Apart from him, they bought three more pacers in Kiwi Lockie Ferguson for Rs 2 Cr, Englishman Tom Curran for Rs 1.5 Cr and Indian Yash Dayal for Rs 5 Cr. 

Among the Indian uncapped players, apart from Dayal, they got Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Fresh buys for RCB at IPL 2024 auction 

Player Nationality Role Price
       
Alzarri Joseph Overseas Bowler ₹11,50,00,000
Yash Dayal Indian Bowler ₹5,00,00,000
Lockie Ferguson Overseas Bowler ₹2,00,00,000
Tom Curran Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000
Saurav Chuahan Indian Batter ₹20,00,000
Swapnil Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000

RCB Retained Players 

Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar

RCB Full squad with their IPL 2024 salary

Player Nationality Role Price
       
Virat Kohli Indian Batsman ₹15,00,00,000
Glenn Maxwell Overseas All-Rounder ₹11,00,00,000
Faf Du Plessis Overseas Batsman ₹7,00,00,000
Mohammed Siraj Indian Bowler ₹7,00,00,000
Dinesh Karthik Indian Wicket Keeper ₹5,50,00,000
Anuj Rawat Indian Wicket Keeper ₹3,40,00,000
Mahipal Lomror Indian All-Rounder ₹95,00,000
Karn Sharma Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000
Suyash Prabhudessai Indian All-Rounder ₹30,00,000
Akash Deep Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Will Jacks Overseas Batter ₹3,20,00,000
Reece Topley Overseas Bowler ₹1,90,00,000
Himanshu Sharma Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Manoj Bhandage Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Vyshak Vijaykumar Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Mayank Dagar Indian All-Rounder ₹1,80,00,000
Alzarri Joseph Overseas Bowler ₹11,50,00,000
Yash Dayal Indian Bowler ₹5,00,00,000
Lockie Ferguson Overseas Bowler ₹2,00,00,000
Tom Curran Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000
Saurav Chuahan Indian Batter ₹20,00,000
Swapnil Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000

Also Read

IPL auction 2024: Top 10 costliest players in Indian Premier League history

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024 auction: Kolkata Knight Riders entire squad and players' salary

IPL 2024 auction: Rajasthan Royals entire squad and players' salary

IPL 2024 auction: Delhi Capitals entire squad and players' salary

Australians Mitchell Starc & Pat Cummins bowl out IPL auction records

IPL 2024 auction: Chennai Super Kings entire squad and players' salary

Topics : Indian Premier League IPL auction IPL Royal Challengers Bangalore BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesIPL 2024 Full List of sold and unsold playersGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon