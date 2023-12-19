IPL 2024 auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore's squad and players' salary

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought only six players at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction as they had their squad set before coming into the auction. Their most expensive buy was West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph who went for Rs 11.5 Cr. Apart from him, they bought three more pacers in Kiwi Lockie Ferguson for Rs 2 Cr, Englishman Tom Curran for Rs 1.5 Cr and Indian Yash Dayal for Rs 5 Cr.

Among the Indian uncapped players, apart from Dayal, they got Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan.

Fresh buys for RCB at IPL 2024 auction



Player Nationality Role Price Alzarri Joseph Overseas Bowler ₹11,50,00,000 Yash Dayal Indian Bowler ₹5,00,00,000 Lockie Ferguson Overseas Bowler ₹2,00,00,000 Tom Curran Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000 Saurav Chuahan Indian Batter ₹20,00,000 Swapnil Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000

RCB Retained Players

Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar



RCB Full squad with their IPL 2024 salary