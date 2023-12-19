IPL 2024 auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore's squad and players' salary

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought only six players at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction as they had their squad set before coming into the auction. Their most expensive buy was West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph who went for Rs 11.5 Cr. Apart from him, they bought three more pacers in Kiwi Lockie Ferguson for Rs 2 Cr, Englishman Tom Curran for Rs 1.5 Cr and Indian Yash Dayal for Rs 5 Cr.
Among the Indian uncapped players, apart from Dayal, they got Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan.
RCB Retained Players
Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar
RCB Full squad with their IPL 2024 salary
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Role
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Virat Kohli
|
Indian
|
Batsman
|
₹15,00,00,000
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹11,00,00,000
|
Faf Du Plessis
|
Overseas
|
Batsman
|
₹7,00,00,000
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹7,00,00,000
|
Dinesh Karthik
|
Indian
|
Wicket Keeper
|
₹5,50,00,000
|
Anuj Rawat
|
Indian
|
Wicket Keeper
|
₹3,40,00,000
|
Mahipal Lomror
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹95,00,000
|
Karn Sharma
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹50,00,000
|
Suyash Prabhudessai
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹30,00,000
|
Akash Deep
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
|
Will Jacks
|
Overseas
|
Batter
|
₹3,20,00,000
|
Reece Topley
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹1,90,00,000
|
Himanshu Sharma
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
|
Manoj Bhandage
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Vyshak Vijaykumar
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
|
Mayank Dagar
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹1,80,00,000
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹11,50,00,000
|
Yash Dayal
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹5,00,00,000
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹2,00,00,000
|
Tom Curran
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹1,50,00,000
|
Saurav Chuahan
|
Indian
|
Batter
|
₹20,00,000
|
Swapnil Singh
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 9:17 PM IST