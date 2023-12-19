IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 1-1.5 crore base price





Check IPL auction 2024 auction LIVE UPDATES here The Indian Premier League 2024 auction will see a total of 333 players go under the hammer on December 19, 2023. Among those, 13 have been listed in the Rs 1.5 crore bracket while 14 have been listed in the Rs 1 crore bracket. None of the 27 players in the bracket Rs 1-1.5 crore are Indians. One of the players is from an associate nation while seven are from New Zealand, the maximum from one country.

List of players in the Rs 1-1.5 crore bracket of IPL 2024 auction

Player Country T20 Matches Played IPL Matches Played Role Base Price (crore) Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 58 26 Bowling All-Rounder 1.5 Philip Salt England 16 9 Batter 1.5 Colin Munro New Zealand 65 13 Batter 1.5 Sherfane Rutherford West Indies 6 10 Batter 1.5 Tom Curran England 30 13 Bowling All-Rounder 1.5 Jason Holder West Indies 55 46 Bowling All-Rounder 1.5 Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan 109 17 Batting All-Rounder 1.5 James Neesham New Zealand 69 14 Batting All-Rounder 1.5 Daniel Sams Australia 10 16 Bowling All-Rounder 1.5 Chris Jordan England 88 34 Bowling All-Rounder 1.5 Tymal Mills England 13 10 Bowler 1.5 Jhye Richardson Australia 18 3 Bowler 1.5 Tim Southee New Zealand 114 54 Bowler 1.5 Rovman Powell West Indies 63 17 Batting All-Rounder 1 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 56 2 Batter 1 Alzarri Joseph West Indies 16 19 Bowler 1 Aston Turner Australia 19 4 Batting All-Rounder 1 Ashton Agar Australia 47 0 Bowler 1 Michael Bracewell New Zealand 16 5 Batting All-Rounder 1 Dwaine Pretorious South Africa 30 7 Bowling All-Rounder 1 Sam Billings England 37 30 Wicket-Keeper 1 Gus Atkinson England 2 0 Bowling All-Rounder 1 Kyle Jamieson New Zealand 13 9 Bowling All-Rounder 1 Riley Meredith Australia 5 18 Bowler 1 Adam Milne New Zealand 44 10 Bowler 1 Wayne Parnell South Africa 56 33 Bowling All-Rounder 1 David Wiese Namibia 45 18 Bowling All-Rounder 1

Among the 27 players registered in this bracket, all of whom are overseas, only a few can find suitors as only a total of 30 overseas slots are up for grabs in the IPL 2024 auction.

Here are the players who could be top-five picks in Rs 1-1.5 crore bracket

Wanindu Hasaranga

Hasaranga did not play in the ODI World Cup and it hurt his team big time. Probably not fully fit, Royal Challengers Bangalore released him this year by not keeping him on the retention list. However, he is still one of the best bowling all-rounders going around in the world, at least as far as the shortest format of the game is concerned.

With 533 runs and 91 wickets in 58 T20Is, Sri Lanka would be one of the top targets for most of the teams in this auction, although he might fetch the staggering over 10 crore rupees that he did last time around.

Mohammad Nabi

Nabi showed in the 2023 ODI World Cup that he is as tough and competitive a player as there is any even at the age of 39. With his wily off-spin against the left-handers and his big-hitting prowess down the order, the Afghan legend might get one last chance to have the last dance in the IPL.

Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell was amongst the runs in the World Cup and hit two centuries. He had hit two fifties as well. Overall, Mitchell is one of the most experienced T20 batters and in the middle order, could give the team the semblance that it needs. With a strike rate of 137 in 56 T20Is and over 1000 runs, Mitchell is in the form of his life and teams would go after him in the auction.

Sam Billings

Sam Billings, out of the reckoning of the England national side, is still one of those players who could win games with both bat and in the field., In an emergency he could keep as well, making him one of the most sought-after impact player choices. With experience of more than 10 years of competitive cricket and playing in all the leagues around the world, he is more likely to get a bid than most in this price bracket.

Gus Atkinson

Gus Atkinson might have not lived up to the hype created around him, but still, he is one of the best upcoming talents. In the shorter formats, Atkinson has the same ability to take quick wickets and be the game-changer when asked to bowl.

In the Hundred, Atkinson took his