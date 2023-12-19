Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

23 players have registered themselves in the list of IPL 2024 auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore. Who among them could be the top buy?

Top players in Rs 2 crore bracket of IPL 2024 Auction list. Photo: X
BS Web Team New Delhi

4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 10:32 AM IST
The 2024 Indian Premier League auctions, slated for December 19 in Dubai are going to be interesting given that a total of 77 players would be in demand among the 10 teams. The IPL announced the list of 333 players that the teams asked to be auctioned and it included a total of 23 players who demanded a base price of Rs 2 crore. 

Among them, seven each are from England while South Africa and India have three players on the list. One player each is from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and New Zealand respectively. 

Complete List of Players With Rs 2 Crore Base Price


Player Country T20 Matches Played IPL Matches Played Role
         
Harry Brook England 24                11 Batter
Travis Head Australia 21                 0 Batter
Rilee Rossouw South Africa 29                14 Batter
Steve Smith Australia 65 103 Batter
Gerald Coetzee South Africa 3 0 Bowling All-Rounder
Pat Cummins Australia 50 42 Bowling All-Rounder
Harshal Patel India 25 92 Bowling All-Rounder
Shardul Thakur India 25 86 Bowling All-Rounder
Chris Woakes England 29 21 Bowling All-Rounder
Josh Inglis Australia 15 0 Wicket-Keeper
Lockie Ferguson New Zealand 33 38 Bowler
Josh Hazlewood Australia 81 27 Bowler
Mitchell Starc Australia 58 27 Bowler
Umesh Yadav India 10 94 Bowler
Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman Afghanistan 43 19 Bowler
Rassie van der Dussen South Africa 43 3 Batter
Adil Rashid England 99 3 Bowler
James Vince England 17 0 Batter
Sean Abbott Australia 14 3 Bowling All-Rounder
Jamie Overton England 0 0 Bowling All-Rounder
David Willey England 43 11 Bowling All-Rounder
Ben Duckett England 11 0 Wicket-Keeper

Top five players to watch out for in the Rs 2 crore Base Price List

Since only 77 slots are to be filled, bargaining is going to be the skill on display by most of the franchise owners and in that regard, only the top five to seven players in the list with a base price of Rs 2 crore are going to attract a lot of buyers. The remaining would have to depend upon circumstances to get their chance. 


Gerald Coetzee

Coetzee is one of the top-most up-and-coming fast bowlers and every team would be searching for someone like him, who could contribute their heart out in tough situations. He showed in the 2023 World Cup semi-final that he wears his heart out on his sleeves, bowling eight overs on the trot and giving it his all to keep South Africa alive in the game. 
 

Travis Head

Travis Head and his century in the final of the ODI World Cup will still be imprinted in the minds of Indian fans and IPL team owners alike. Thus, he could be one of the top picks in the 2024 IPL auction. Head has experience on his side and can roll his arm over for a few overs in the T20 format as well. 


Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins, skipper of the ODI World Cup and World Test Championship-winning team Australia, had pulled out of last year's IPL to concentrate on his national duties. Now the major national duty would be to regain the T20 World Cup and hence IPL would play a crucial role in the preparation of that. Therefore Cummins could be available for the entire IPL and hence would be among the top choices in the auction. 

Mitchell Starc

Once again, like Cummins, Starc has been holding himself back to give his all for the national team as avoids participating in leagues. Now that he has won everything that is there to be won in cricket, he is most likely to go all-out and showcase his talent. Since the IPL teams are always on the lookout for a classy left-arm pacer, Starc would be right up there among the top-choice of players. 

Rassie van der Dussen

Another Proteas player who showed his range of shots and perseverance in the ODI World Cup 2023 would be looking to draw a lot of bears in the auction. He had hit three centuries on Indian soil and was able to accelerate and accelerate as and when required throughout the innings., He could be the perfect sheet anchor that the teams could utilise. 


First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 10:32 AM IST

