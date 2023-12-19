IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

The 2024 Indian Premier League auctions, slated for December 19 in Dubai are going to be interesting given that a total of 77 players would be in demand among the 10 teams. The IPL announced the list of 333 players that the teams asked to be auctioned and it included a total of 23 players who demanded a base price of Rs 2 crore. Check IPL auction 2024 auction LIVE UPDATES here
Among them, seven each are from England while South Africa and India have three players on the list. One player each is from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and New Zealand respectively.
Complete List of Players With Rs 2 Crore Base Price
| Player
| Country
| T20 Matches Played
| IPL Matches Played
| Role
|
|
|
|
|
| Harry Brook
| England
| 24
| 11
| Batter
| Travis Head
| Australia
| 21
| 0
| Batter
| Rilee Rossouw
| South Africa
| 29
| 14
| Batter
| Steve Smith
| Australia
| 65
| 103
| Batter
| Gerald Coetzee
| South Africa
| 3
| 0
| Bowling All-Rounder
| Pat Cummins
| Australia
| 50
| 42
| Bowling All-Rounder
| Harshal Patel
| India
| 25
| 92
| Bowling All-Rounder
| Shardul Thakur
| India
| 25
| 86
| Bowling All-Rounder
| Chris Woakes
| England
| 29
| 21
| Bowling All-Rounder
| Josh Inglis
| Australia
| 15
| 0
| Wicket-Keeper
| Lockie Ferguson
| New Zealand
| 33
| 38
| Bowler
| Josh Hazlewood
| Australia
| 81
| 27
| Bowler
| Mitchell Starc
| Australia
| 58
| 27
| Bowler
| Umesh Yadav
| India
| 10
| 94
| Bowler
| Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman
| Afghanistan
| 43
| 19
| Bowler
| Rassie van der Dussen
| South Africa
| 43
| 3
| Batter
| Adil Rashid
| England
| 99
| 3
| Bowler
| James Vince
| England
| 17
| 0
| Batter
| Sean Abbott
| Australia
| 14
| 3
| Bowling All-Rounder
| Jamie Overton
| England
| 0
| 0
| Bowling All-Rounder
| David Willey
| England
| 43
| 11
| Bowling All-Rounder
| Ben Duckett
| England
| 11
| 0
| Wicket-Keeper
Top five players to watch out for in the Rs 2 crore Base Price List
Since only 77 slots are to be filled, bargaining is going to be the skill on display by most of the franchise owners and in that regard, only the top five to seven players in the list with a base price of Rs 2 crore are going to attract a lot of buyers. The remaining would have to depend upon circumstances to get their chance.
Gerald Coetzee
Coetzee is one of the top-most up-and-coming fast bowlers and every team would be searching for someone like him, who could contribute their heart out in tough situations. He showed in the 2023 World Cup semi-final that he wears his heart out on his sleeves, bowling eight overs on the trot and giving it his all to keep South Africa alive in the game.
Travis Head
Travis Head and his century in the final of the ODI World Cup will still be imprinted in the minds of Indian fans and IPL team owners alike. Thus, he could be one of the top picks in the 2024 IPL auction. Head has experience on his side and can roll his arm over for a few overs in the T20 format as well.
Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins, skipper of the ODI World Cup and World Test Championship-winning team Australia, had pulled out of last year's IPL to concentrate on his national duties. Now the major national duty would be to regain the T20 World Cup and hence IPL would play a crucial role in the preparation of that. Therefore Cummins could be available for the entire IPL and hence would be among the top choices in the auction.
Mitchell Starc
Once again, like Cummins, Starc has been holding himself back to give his all for the national team as avoids participating in leagues. Now that he has won everything that is there to be won in cricket, he is most likely to go all-out and showcase his talent. Since the IPL teams are always on the lookout for a classy left-arm pacer, Starc would be right up there among the top-choice of players.
Rassie van der Dussen
Another Proteas player who showed his range of shots and perseverance in the ODI World Cup 2023 would be looking to draw a lot of bears in the auction. He had hit three centuries on Indian soil and was able to accelerate and accelerate as and when required throughout the innings., He could be the perfect sheet anchor that the teams could utilise.