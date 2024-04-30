IPL 2024: CSK vs PBKS head-to-head, Chennai pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 49 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 1 (Wednesday). Previously, when the two teams met each other in the IPL 2024, Mumbai registered a big win against Delhi at Wankhede Stadium. Punjab, whose campaign in shambles after losing matches in last over, took confidence from the fact that they have won second-most three games at Chepauk Stadium. Only Mumbai Indians (5) have registered more victories at Chennai's den.
CSK vs PBKS head-to-head at different venues in India
Venues
Matches played
CSK won
PBKS won
Barabati Stadium
1
-
1
Brabourne Stadium
1
-
1
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
2
1
1
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
2
1
1
Kingsmead
1
1
-
MA Chidambaram Stadium
7
4
3
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
1
1
-
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
6
3
3
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
1
1
-
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
2
1
1
SuperSport Park
1
1
-
Wankhede Stadium
4
2
2
In Countries
Matches played
CSK won
PBKS won
India
23
12
11
South Africa
2
2
-
United Arab Emirates
4
2
2
MA Chidambaram Stadium key stats
MA Chidamabaram Stadium IPL Stats
Numbers
Matches
81
Matches won batting first
48
Matches won batting second
33
Average first innings total
164.69
Runs per over
8.04
Runs per wicket
26.28
Highest total recorded
246/5 by CSK vs RR in 2010
Lowest total recorded
70/10 by RCB vs CSK in 2019
IPL Record at MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats
Numbers
Matches
10
Matches won batting first
5
Matches won batting second
5
Average first innings score
170
Average first innings winning score
184.8
Average powerplay score
52.4
Average death-over score
48
IPL 2024 key stats at Chepauk Stadium
Matches: 5
Matches won batting first: 2
Matches won batting second: 3
Average first innings total: 188
Average second innings total: 161
Chennai pitch report for CSK vs PBKS match
The Chennai wicket is expected to assist bowlers in the second half with batters finding the mojo in the first innings. In the previous match, Chennai defended 210-run total despite the dew.
Chennai weather forecast during CSK vs PBKS IPL match
According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Chennai on April 26. The temperature is likely to be around 36 degree celcius at the start of the match. The humidity is also likely to be around 83 per cent, which means dew might play a big role in the second innings.