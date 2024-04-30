LSG vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Mumbai in deep trouble; 4 wickets down inside 6 overs

In today's second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul won the toss and asked Mumbai Indians (MI) to bat first at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Mumbai Indians need to bring their campaign back on track in order to keep their Playoff hopes alive.

LSG's tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav makes his return to the side after missing quite a few matches due to a lower abdominal strain. Arshin Kulkarni and Ashton Turner too are in the LSG side for the big-ticket match, while Quinton de Kock misses out.

Mumbai Indians have made just one change in their playing XI, bringing in Gerald Coetzee for Mark Wood.

IPL 2024: LSG vs MI Playing 11

LSG Playing 11: KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, K Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad

MI Playing 11 probables: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

How to watch the live telecast of LSG vs MI match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. LSG vs MI live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, LSG vs MI Live streaming

LSG vs MI live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

