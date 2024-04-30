Home / Cricket / IPL / News / LSG vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Mumbai in deep trouble; 4 wickets down inside 6 overs
LSG vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Mumbai in deep trouble; 4 wickets down inside 6 overs

IPL 2024 LIVE SCOREUPDATES, LSG vs MI: Lucknow have made many changes in their XI, bringing in Mayank Yadav and Ashton Turner. Coetzee replaces Wood in Mumbai's Playing 11

Anish Kumar New Delhi
LSG vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2024 live cricket full scorecard Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: LSG vs MI live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 8:08 PM IST
Key Events

8:08 PM

IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Naveen gets Hardik and Tilak in same over

7:58 PM

IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Mumbai 27-2 after 5 Overs

7:53 PM

IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Mumbai 22-2 after 4 Overs

7:52 PM

IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Stoinis gets Surya

7:38 PM

IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Mohsin gets Rohit

7:37 PM

IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Stoinis bowls economical over

7:06 PM

7:06 PM

7:05 PM

LSG vs MI PITCH REPORT

7:02 PM

LSG PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES

7:01 PM

LSG vs MI LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Mumbai batting first

6:58 PM

LSG vs MI LIVE TOSS UPDATES

6:51 PM

Mumbai's batters' key stats

6:45 PM

LSG vs MI Playing 11 predictions

6:32 PM

Ekana Stadium key IPL stats

6:23 PM

MI vs LSG in recent encounters

6:17 PM

LSG vs MI Head-to-head stats

6:13 PM

Lucknow Super Giants for today's match

6:13 PM

Mumbai Indians' squad for today's match

5:55 PM

Mumbai's struggling bowling line-up

5:39 PM

Lucknow's chances hinge on big-hitters

5:32 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Lucknow vs Mumbai

8:08 PM

IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Naveen gets Hardik and Tilak in same over

 
Over Summary: W W 0 0 1 0 ; Mumbai Indians: 28-4 after 6 Overs ; Ishan Kishan5(10); Nehal Wadhera1(3)
 
 
Naveen-ul-Haq, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack and gets the wicket of Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya off the first two deliveries. 

7:58 PM

IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Mumbai 27-2 after 5 Overs

 
 
Over Summary: 0 4 0 0 1 0 ; Mumbai Indians: 27-2 after 5 Overs ; Ishan Kishan5(9); Tilak Varma7(10)
 
Stoinis continues and concedes only five runs, including a boundary to Tilak Varma.

7:53 PM

IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Mumbai 22-2 after 4 Overs

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 1 0 ; Mumbai Indians: 22-2 after 4 Overs ; Ishan Kishan5(8); Tilak Varma2(5)
 
Mohsin continues and concedes only two runs.

7:52 PM

IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Stoinis gets Surya

 
 
Over Summary:  6 3 1 W 1 1 ; Mumbai Indians: 20-2 after 3 Overs ; Ishan Kishan4(6); Tilak Varma1(1)
 
Stoinis continues..
 
Ball 6: Ishan Kishan collects a single.
 
Ball 5: Tilak collects a single.
 
Ball 4: Surya gloves the ball to keeper, GONE. Suryakumar Yadav c Rahul b Stoinis 10(6) [6s-1]
 
Ball 3: Kishan collects a single.
 
Ball 2: Surya collects three runs at deep mid-wicket region.
 
Ball 1: Suryakumar Yadav smashes a SIX
 

7:38 PM

IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Mohsin gets Rohit

Over Summary:  1 4 W 0 0 1 ; Mumbai Indians: 8-1 after 2 Overs ; Suryakumar Yadav1(3); Ishan Kishan2(4)
 
Mohsin shares the new ball with Stoinis
 
Ball 6: Surya collects a quick single.
 
Ball 5: DOT
 
Ball 4: Suryakumar Yadav, right handed bat, comes to the crease and defends with soft hands
 
Ball 3: Rohit smashes towards extra cover, GONE as Stoinis completes the catch. Rohit c Stoinis b Mohsin Khan 4(5) [4s-1]
 
Ball 2: Rohit paddles the ball outside off towards fine leg boundary for FOUR.
 
Ball 1: Kishan collects a single.
 

7:37 PM

IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Stoinis bowls economical over

Over Summary:  0 Wd 0 1 0 0 0 ; Mumbai Indians: 2-0 after 1 Over ; Rohit Sharma0(3); Ishan Kishan1(3)
 
Ishan Kishan and Rohit are at the crease. Ishan Kishan is on strike. Stoinis opens the attack and concedes only two runs

7:06 PM

Mumbai's Playing 11 for today's match

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah

7:06 PM

Lucknow's Playing 11 for today's match

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav

7:05 PM

LSG vs MI PITCH REPORT

Here's what Graeme Swann and Aaron Finch said during the PITCH REPORT:

"The bowlers for once in this IPL might be quite looking forward to this. First of all, it's a used pitch, you can tell by the footmarks. 66 metres to either side (square), so there is no shorter side today. The pockets are about 71m, straight down the ground - 76m."

"The strip looks interesting. 163 was the score here last time, they were able to defend it. That should give the bowlers a lot of confidence. There is a little bit of grass on the surface but I don't think that that will play too much of a part."

"I expect it to be on the slower side and as we come down the strip a little bit more, you see some bare patches and that's quite consistent right throughout, you can see some red coming through. Expect the ball to spin and hold in the wicket a little bit more and that'll suit the Lucknow side more. There's a bit of breeze tonight. It could be a night for the bowlers."

7:02 PM

LSG PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES

Arshin Kulkarni, Ashton Turner and Mayank Yadav are in Lucknow's Playing 11.

7:01 PM

LSG vs MI LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Mumbai batting first

Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Mumbai Indians.

6:58 PM

LSG vs MI LIVE TOSS UPDATES

LSG vs MI live toss is moments away. Stay tuned for live updates

6:51 PM

Mumbai's batters' key stats

MI’s Top 3 - IPL Year by Year Batting Averages
Year Rohit Sharma Ishan Kishan Suryakumar Yadav
2022 19.1 32.1 43.2
2023 20.8 30.2 43.2
2024 38.9 23.5 27.6

6:45 PM

LSG vs MI Playing 11 predictions

Lucknow Super Giants' Playing 11 probables: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur [Impact sub: Amit Mishra/Mayank Yadav]

Mumbai Indians' Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood/Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara [Impact sub: Suryakumar Yadav]
 

6:32 PM

Ekana Stadium key IPL stats

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow - IPL
Year Matches Average Run Rate Fours Sixes
2023 7 19.5 6.93 129 70
2024 5 30.4 8.53 152 63


Ekana Stadium, Lucknow - IPL
  Pace Spin
Year Average Run Rate % of Overs Average Run Rate % of Overs
2023 20.5 7.26 52.00% 19.7 6.6 48.00%
2024 29.3 9.03 64.00% 34.8 7.68 36.00%

In today's second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul won the toss and asked Mumbai Indians (MI) to bat first at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Mumbai Indians need to bring their campaign back on track in order to keep their Playoff hopes alive.
LSG's tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav makes his return to the side after missing quite a few matches due to a lower abdominal strain. Arshin Kulkarni and Ashton Turner too are in the LSG side for the big-ticket match, while Quinton de Kock misses out.
Mumbai Indians have made just one change in their playing XI, bringing in Gerald Coetzee for Mark Wood.
IPL 2024: LSG vs MI Playing 11
LSG  Playing 11: KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav
Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, K Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad
MI Playing 11 probables: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.
How to watch the live telecast of LSG vs MI match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. LSG vs MI live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, LSG vs MI Live streaming
LSG vs MI live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the LSG vs MI IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 

