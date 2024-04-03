IPL 2024 next match: GT vs PBKS Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In the match 17 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Punjab Kings will look to end their two-match losing streak when Shikhar Dhawan's side lock horns with Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With Liam Livingstone injured, Punjab Kings could bring Sikander Raza in their Playing 11. Meanwhile, Gujarat are expected not to make any changes in their winning combination. However, pacer Spencer Johnson could find a place in GT's Playing 11 if dew play a role in an evening match. In that case, Johnson will replace Noor Ahmed in Gujarat's XI.



IPL 2024: GT vs PBKS Playing 11 prediction

GT Playing 11 probables: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande.

Impact Player: Sai Sudharsan could be used as impact player if GT bat first.

PBKS Playing 11 probables: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone/Sikander Raza, Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.



Impact player: Prabhsimran Singh.

Gujarat vs Punjab head to head

Total Matches played: 3

Gujarat Titans won: 2

Punjab Kings won: 1

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra

IPL 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Punjab Kings in Match 17 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the GT vs PBKS live toss take place on Thursday (April 4)?

In IPL 2024, GT vs PBKS live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the GT vs PBKS live match start on April 4?

The Gujarat vs Punjab live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the GT vs PBKS IPL match in India for free.