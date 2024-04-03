Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: KKR post second highest total in Indian Premier League history

IPL 2024: KKR post second highest total in Indian Premier League history

In Match 16 of IPL 2024, KKR were just five runs behind SRH's record of the highest score in IPL history. Kolkata Knight Riders post 272-7 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in Vizag

Kolkata Knight Riders. Photo: Sportzpics
Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 9:39 PM IST
Once again the batters made merry in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, this time it was Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batters against Delhi Capitals (DC). In Match 16 of IPL 2024, KKR were just five runs behind SRH's record of the highest score in IPL history (277-3). Kolkata posted second highest total (272-7) against DC in IPL history at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on April 3 (Wednesday).

Top seven highest team score in IPL history
Team Score Opposition Date Result
Sunrisers Hyderabad 277-3 v Mumbai Indians 27/03/24 31 runs
Kolkata Knight Riders 272-7 v Delhi Capitals 3/4/2024 TBD
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 263/5 v Pune Warriors India 23 Apr 2013 RCB won by 130 runs
Lucknow Super Giants 257/5 v Punjab Kings 28 April 2023 LSG won by 56 runs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 248/3 v Guj Lions 14 May 2016 RCB won by 144 runs
Chennai Super Kings 246/5 v Royals 3 Apr 2010 CSK won by 23 runs
Kolkata Knight Riders 245/6 v Kings XI 12 May 2018 KKR won by 31 runs
 

Topics :Kolkata Knight RidersIndian Premier LeagueDelhi Capitals

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 9:36 PM IST

