IPL 2024: KKR post second highest total in Indian Premier League history

Once again the batters made merry in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, this time it was Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batters against Delhi Capitals (DC). In Match 16 of IPL 2024, KKR were just five runs behind SRH's record of the highest score in IPL history (277-3). Kolkata posted second highest total (272-7) against DC in IPL history at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on April 3 (Wednesday).
Check KKR vs DC live full scorecard here
|Top seven highest team score in IPL history
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Date
|Result
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|277-3
|v Mumbai Indians
|27/03/24
|31 runs
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|272-7
|v Delhi Capitals
|3/4/2024
|TBD
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|263/5
|v Pune Warriors India
|23 Apr 2013
|RCB won by 130 runs
|Lucknow Super Giants
|257/5
|v Punjab Kings
|28 April 2023
|LSG won by 56 runs
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|248/3
|v Guj Lions
|14 May 2016
|RCB won by 144 runs
|Chennai Super Kings
|246/5
|v Royals
|3 Apr 2010
|CSK won by 23 runs
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|245/6
|v Kings XI
|12 May 2018
| KKR won by 31 runs