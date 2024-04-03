IPL 2024: KKR post second highest total in Indian Premier League history

Once again the batters made merry in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, this time it was Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batters against Delhi Capitals (DC). In Match 16 of IPL 2024, KKR were just five runs behind SRH's record of the highest score in IPL history (277-3). Kolkata posted second highest total (272-7) against DC in IPL history at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on April 3 (Wednesday).