Gambhir served as LSG's mentor for two years during which the franchise finished third in both seasons.

After KKR announced Gambhir as their mentor on Wednesday ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 season, the former batter took to X to thank everyone who made his journey memorable.

"As I announce the end of my impeccable journey with Lucknow Super Giants, I am filled with love and immense gratitude towards all the players, coaches, support staff and every individual who has made this journey memorable. I would like to thank Dr. Sanjiv Goenka for his inspiring leadership while creating this remarkable franchise and for his tremendous support to all my endeavours. I'm sure that the team will do wonders in the future and will make every LSG fan proud. All the very best LSG brigade," Gambhir wrote on X.



After making their place in the playoff, they got eliminated by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the 2022 and 2023 seasons respectively.