IPL 2024: Star Sports registers a record 510 million viewers in 51 matches

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 registered a record viewership for the first 51 matches at a staggering 510 million viewers, broadcaster Disney Star announced.

With only 17 matches remaining until the finals of the Tata IPL 2024, cricket enthusiasm has reached new heights, setting records in the sport and in terms of viewership.

According to the data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Star Sports , Disney Star's broadcasting channel for IPL 2024, has garnered 510 million viewers in the first 51 matches played. This marks a 5 per cent increase compared to the previous high recorded in 2019 for the same number of matches.

Tata IPL 2024: Watch time of 356,000 million minutes

Additionally, the broadcaster has experienced an 18 per cent increase from the previous edition in terms of total watch time, with viewers spending a staggering 356,000 million minutes.

IPL 2024: 19 per cent increase in TVR

Disney Star also witnessed a 19 per cent increase in TVR (television viewership rating) for the first 51 matches, compared to the 2021 season.

IPL 2024: Race to playoffs

As the conclusion of the IPL 2024 league stage approaches, the competition for playoff berths is intensifying, with eight teams competing for the last four positions.

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are not in contention for the IPL 2024 playoffs race. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are striving for the top two spots, while Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are locked in a battle for fourth place with 12 points each.

In a release, Disney Star said, "The Tata IPL 2024 season is reaching its fever pitch, and Star Sports is capturing the electrifying race to the playoffs with unique surround programming. The battle for the top four positions is set to go down to the wire, promising thrilling and exceptionally close matchups, making it one of the most compelling races in IPL history."

Tata IPL 2024: Airing across 14 channels in 10 languages

Disney Star is airing the Tata IPL 2024 across 14 channels in 10 languages. The marketing campaign for the 17th edition of the tournament, titled "Ajab IPL ke gazab rang" revolves around the idea that a fan's allegiance shines through during their team's journey in the tournament, with each IPL moment resonating uniquely with diverse viewers.

This year, Star Sports has collaborated with Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV to provide IPL matches in 4K resolution and introduced value-added services.