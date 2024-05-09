Check IPL 2024 playoff qualification and scenarios of 8 teams here

As the IPL 2024 league phase nears its end, the race for the playoffs is heating up, with eight teams contending for the final four spots. While Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals look to finish in the top two, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are vying for the fourth place with 16 points.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans are hoping to secure a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs with 14 points, needing other results to go in their favour.

Check the IPL 2024 playoff qualification scenarios of 8 teams here:

Kolkata Knight Riders Playoffs qualification scenarios

With 16 points and a stellar 1.453 net run rate, the Knight Riders are virtually guaranteed a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs. In the worst-case scenario, they could lose their next three games and remain at 16 points. Three more teams have the potential to advance with 18 points: Rajasthan, Chennai, and Hyderabad. If that happens, KKR and SRH would compete for the fourth playoff position. Alternatively, with the Royals and CSK already qualified, there might be a four-way tie for two playoff berths at 16 points if the Delhi Capitals win their next two games. If KKR wins another game and advances, they can avoid all the NRR issues and qualify for the last four as one of the top two teams.

Rajasthan Royals Playoffs qualification scenarios and chances

The Royals, like KKR, are just one victory away from securing a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. If they lose their final three games, NRR may decide who finishes last among KKR and the other three teams. The Royals still have two home games left, but they will be played in Guwahati rather than Jaipur, where they have won four of their previous five meetings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playoffs qualification scenarios

The final two games for SRH are at home against IPL franchises ranked lower than them in the IPL 2024 standings. Hyderabad can finish with 18 points and could end up among the top two teams in the IPL 2024 leaderboard after the league stage.

Chennai Super Kings Playoffs qualification scenarios

Lucknow Super Giants Playoffs qualification scenarios





ALSO READ: Chahal to Jasprit Bumrah: Top 10 highest wicket-takers in IPL history In terms of points and games left, Lucknow's prospects for IPL 2024 playoff qualification were dented after SRH chased down a 167-run target inside 10 overs. Lucknow will play their next two fixtures away from home against Delhi and Mumbai. Wins against DC and MI will improve LSG's chances and dent Delhi's chances, as both games involve teams with similar point totals. Six clubs can still qualify with 16 points.

Delhi Capitals Playoffs qualification scenarios

The Capitals have played an additional game but are still one of four teams on 12 points. They can reach a maximum of 16 points, while those with 12 points can still aim for 18. Even if the Capitals end with 16 points, they could have four clubs with 18 or more if SRH and CSK win their remaining games. However, if other results go in their favour, 14 points might be enough for qualification, without even considering NRR.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playoffs qualification scenarios

Royal Challengers Bangalore can reach a maximum of 14 points if they win their remaining two fixtures. And then they have to depend on the results of top teams



Punjab Kings Playoffs qualification scenarios

Gujarat Titans Playoffs qualification scenarios

With 12 points, CSK is one of four teams in the middle of the table. However, they have the only positive net run rate among the four, which could be a significant advantage. Regardless of other outcomes, three wins will guarantee qualification. If they lose one game, it may come down to run rates, as six teams have the potential to finish with 16 or more points. A contest for the top two spots could result in up to six teams finishing with 14 points, making it a complicated scenario.Punjab Kings joined Mumbai Indians and are out of IPL 2024 playoffs' race.Like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans are also aiming to qualify for the playoffs with a maximum of 14 points. However, their net run rate is (-)1.320.