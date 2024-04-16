IPL 2024: GT vs DC head-to-head, Ahmedabad pitch report, weather forecast

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Gujarat and Delhi have played against each other in only three matches. While the Titans have won two, Delhi, after struggling last season, managed to eke one win out of one of the top teams of IPL 2023.
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Head-to-Head at different venues
|Results
|Delhi Capitals Stats
|Gujarat Titans Stats
|P
|DC
|GT
|T
|Overall
|3
|1
|2
|-
|Match Types
|T20 Match
|3
|1
|2
|-
|At Venues
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|-
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|-
|Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|-
|In Countries
|India
|3
|1
|2
|-
Matches played: 1
Narendra Modi Stadium IPL record
|City
|Ahmedabad
|Country
|India
|Also or previously Known as
|Sardar Patel Stadium, Gujarat Stadium
|First Match
|20/03/10
|Last T20 Match
|04/04/24
|Matches Played
|30
|Matches Won Batting First
|14 (46.67%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|16 (53.33%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|14 (46.67%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|16 (53.33%)
|Matches with No Result
|0 (0.00%)
|Highest Individual Innings
|129
|Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)
|26/05/2023 v Mumbai Indians
|Best Bowling
|05/10/24
|M M Sharma (Gujarat Titans)
|26/05/2023 v Mumbai Indians
|Highest Team Innings
|233/3 (Gujarat Titans)
|26/05/2023 v Mumbai Indians
|Lowest Team Innings
|102 (Rajasthan Royals)
|08/05/2014 v Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|200/7 (Punjab Kings)
|04/04/2024 v Gujarat Titans
|Average Runs per Wicket
|27.66
|Average Runs per Over
|8.51
|Average Score Batting First
|172.8