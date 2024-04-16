IPL 2024 KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Kolkata

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will travel to Kolkata to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

It is going to be a battle of the table toppers as the only two teams with less than one loss in their bag after the end of the first 30 matches, will be up against each other in what could be a potential decider of who will end up at the top of the points table.

IPL 2024: KKR vs RR Playing 11 prediction

KKR Playing 11 probables: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Substitute: Venkatesh Iyer

RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini/Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact substitute: Donovan Ferreira/Keshav Maharaj

KKR vs RR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the KKR vs RR match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. KKR vs RR live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Live Streaming

KKR vs RR live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

