IPL 2024: MI replaces injured Madushanka with U-19 star from South Africa

Who is Kwena Maphaka?
Maphaka, who is just 17 years old, was in brilliant form during the U1-9 World Cup 2024 where he received the Player of the Tournament award for picking 21 wickets. He became the first-ever pacer to take 21 wickets in one edition of the U19 World Cup.
While on a tour of Bangladesh just ahead of the IPL for the limited-overs assignment, Madushanka sustained a hamstring injury during the Second ODI of the three-match series. The injury initially ruled him out of for the first few weeks and now Mumbai have announced his replacement altogether.