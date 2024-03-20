IPL 2024: MI replaces injured Madushanka with U-19 star from South Africa

Injured Sri Lankan bowler Dilshan Madushanka was replaced by Under-19 World Cyup star from South Africa Kwena Maphaka in the Mumbai Indians squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Wednesday, March 20, announced the franchise in a press release.



Who is Kwena Maphaka?

Maphaka, who is just 17 years old, was in brilliant form during the U1-9 World Cup 2024 where he received the Player of the Tournament award for picking 21 wickets. He became the first-ever pacer to take 21 wickets in one edition of the U19 World Cup.

Having already played two Under-19 World Cups after debuting at the age of 15 in 2022, Maphaka might be hurried into senior cricket given he has now been picked by one of the top franchises in cricket.





What would be Maphaka's IPL salary?

Maphaka will join MI at a base price of Rs 50 Lakhs, informed the IPL official website.

Still in the final year of high school, Maphaka has also had success in tennis and hockey and hails from St. Stithians from where star Proteas bowler Kagiso Rabada graduated.

What happened to Madushanka?

Sri Lanka's Madushanka, who took the ODI World Cup 2023 by storm, was paid a huge sum of Rs 4.6 Crore in an IPL auction in December 2023. He took 21 wickets an outstanding average of 25 in nine matches.



While on a tour of Bangladesh just ahead of the IPL for the limited-overs assignment, Madushanka sustained a hamstring injury during the Second ODI of the three-match series. The injury initially ruled him out of for the first few weeks and now Mumbai have announced his replacement altogether.