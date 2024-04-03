IPL 2024: Here's how Mayank Yadav mastered the art of quick bowling

Lucknow Super Giants' sensation Mayank Yadav has burst into the scene of Indian pace bowling with back-to-back three-wicket hauls in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Mayank, who hails from Delhi, first dismantled Punjab Kings (PBKS) and then undone the Australian batters -- Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green -- with sheer pace and accuracy.
Mayank Yadav became the fastest bowler in IPL 2024 when he clocked a speed of 156.7 kmph against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday.
|Top five fastest delivery in Indian Premier League 2024
|Bowler
|Team
|Speed (Kmph)
|Mayank Yadav
|Lucknow Super Giants
|156.7
|Mayank Yadav
|Lucknow Super Giants
|155.8
|Nandre Burger
|Rajasthan Royals
|153
|Gerald Coetzee
|Mumbai Indians
|152.3
|Alzarri Joseph
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|151.2
|Matheesha Pathirana
|Chennai Super Kings
|150.9
While talking to JioCinema, Mayank said that he intended to take wickets for the team.
"It's always in the back of my mind that when I am bowling deliveries, I need to put pace behind them. After a match, I always ask people what the highest speed was but during the match, I am only focused on my bowling," Mayank added.
How Delhi pacers Ishant and Navdeep Saini helped Mayank Yadav
21-year-old Mayank also highlighted how his domestic team veterans have helped him master the art of pace bowling.
In India, the tearaway pacers mostly burst on the scene with their high pace but eventually, drop their speed in order to get the accuracy.
However, the Delhi pacer revealed that he was told by the seniors to not drop the pace but to work around it.
"Ishant (Sharma) bhai and (Navdeep) Saini bhai, they all told me that if I wanted to try anything new, I should play around my speed. If I want to add a new skill, it should be around my speed and I don't need to add any skills that could compromise my speed," Mayank said.
KL Rahul on Mayank Yadav's show
Captain KL Rahul revealed on Tuesday that Mayank Yadav was set to debut for LSG during IPL 2023 itself. However, Mayank had injured himself during a pre-season camp which have ruled him out of the competition.
"One ball hit me really hard, so happy to see Mayank bowl the way he's been bowling. He's waited patiently for a year, he's working really hard, he's really professional, has a great temperament," said Rahul at the post-match presentation.
What next for Mayank Yadav?
After two back-to-back match winning performances, Mayank has became a talk of the town. But the Delhi pacer feels it is not an end of his dream as he wants to represent the national team in future.
"Feel really good, two Player of the Match awards in two matches. I am happier that we won both the matches. My goal is to play for the country. I feel this is just the start. I enjoyed Cameron Green's wicket the most, said Mayank after LSG's win over RCB.
Mayank, who was bought by LSG for Rs 20 Lakh, does have a chance to get into the India's squad for T20 World Cup if he continues his dominant performance in the IPL 2024 given the selection could be based on IPL performances of Indian players.
Mayank Yadav. Photo: Sportzpics
|Mayank Yadav stats in Indian Premier League
|YEAR
|MAT
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBM
|AVE
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|2
|48
|41
|6
|3/14
|6.83
|5.13
|8
|0
|0
|2024
|2
|48
|41
|6
|3/14
|6.83
|5.13
|8
|0
|0
