IPL 2024: Highest individual scores in the history of Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen many big scores being scored by the big-hitting batters. However, there have been very few who have been able to hit giants hundreds as it is very difficult to do so in the T20 format of the game.

However, people like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock are some batters who managed to be so aggressive that they posted scores so big it seemed like they were playing a different format altogether. Here are the top five high-scorers in the history of the IPL.

Chris Gayle

West Indian Gayle smashed an unbeaten 175 against now-defunct team Pune Warriors India (PWI) in 2013 during a league stage game at the Sahara Stadium in Pune, which is now known as the Mahasrhatra Cricket Association Stadium.

Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gayle's strike rate of 265.15 after facing 66 balls would take years to replicate. The Southpaw hit 13 fours and 17 sixes during that knock.

Brendon McCullum

It was the inaugural match of the IPL and New Zealand's Brendon McCullum while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against RCB, hit an unbeaten 158 to give the perfect start to the league. His strike rate of 216.43 in 2008 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru seemed out of the world.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock seemed like someone who might have gone into the territory of Gayle and McCullum the way he was playing in 2022 against KKR while batting for Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens. The South African hit 140 off just 70 balls, but could not go past 150 even after striking at 200.

Ab de Villiers

Fourth on the list is another Proteas batter Ab de Villiers. Coming in the middle order, de Villiers is the only non-opener to feature in this list. ABD hit an unbeaten 13 off just 59 balls to have a strike rate of 225 against Mumbai Indians while batting for RCB at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2015. The 360-degree player smashed 19 fours and four sixes in that innings.

KL Rahul