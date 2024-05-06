Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma available for selection for DC vs RR match

IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma available for selection for DC vs RR match

In the press conference on the eve of the DC vs RR match, Ponting said that Ishant has been bowling full-throttle during the practice session for the last two days.

Ishant Sharma and David Warner
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 8:24 PM IST
Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting revealed on Monday that India veteran pacer Ishant Sharma has been declared fit and is available for selection for the match against Rajasthan Royals on May 7.

During the press conference on the eve of the DC vs RR match, Ponting said that Ishant has been bowling at full speed during the practice sessions over the past two days.

"Ishant has been training for the last three days. He won't bowl today, though, as we're quite happy with what we've seen from him over the last couple of days. He bowled maybe seven overs at full pace last night and five overs two nights ago at full pace, so as of now, he's fit for selection," added Ponting.

David Warner fitness update

The former Australian captain also gave an update on David Warner's fitness.

"David Warner had a few days off during the four- or five-day break after our game in Kolkata. So Warner had a few days off; he also batted yesterday in the nets for about 20 minutes. He'll go through his final paces today, which will be a more strenuous session for him, facing fast bowlers. He's yet to pass the fitness test, but based on what I saw yesterday, he's much better than he was a few days ago."

Delhi Capitals Playing 11 for the match against Rajasthan Royals

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, J Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (C), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Lizaad Williams/Jhye Richardson/Anrich Nortje.

Impact sub: Mukesh Kumar

First Published: May 06 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

