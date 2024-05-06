IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma available for selection for DC vs RR match

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting revealed on Monday that India veteran pacer Ishant Sharma has been declared fit and is available for selection for the match against Rajasthan Royals on May 7.

During the press conference on the eve of the DC vs RR match, Ponting said that Ishant has been bowling at full speed during the practice sessions over the past two days.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Ishant has been training for the last three days. He won't bowl today, though, as we're quite happy with what we've seen from him over the last couple of days. He bowled maybe seven overs at full pace last night and five overs two nights ago at full pace, so as of now, he's fit for selection," added Ponting.