MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Hardik elects to bowl; Mayank Agarwal playing today

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, MI vs SRH Playing 11: Mumbai and Hyderabad have made one change each in their Playing 11. Mayank returns to SRH Playing 11; Gerald Coetzee dropped from MI's XI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 7:13 PM IST
7:13 PM

Who is Anshul Kamboj - the debutant in Mumbai's Playing 11

7:13 PM

Impact player options for Sunrisers Hyderabad today

7:09 PM

Impact player options for Mumbai today

7:09 PM

SRH Playing 11 for today's match

7:08 PM

MI Playing 11 for today's match

7:02 PM

SRH Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: One change

7:01 PM

MI Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: One change

7:01 PM

MI vs SRH LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Sunrisers batting first

6:59 PM

IPL 2024: MI vs SRH Playing 11 prediction

6:58 PM

MI vs SRH LIVE TOSS UPDATES

6:53 PM

IPL 2024 key toss Stats at Wankhede Stadium

6:52 PM

Mumbai vs Hyderabad head-to-head stats venue-wise

6:40 PM

MI vs SRH head-to-head in Hyderabad

6:25 PM

MI vs SRH head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

6:10 PM

Head Adapting to Changing Conditions

5:56 PM

Jasprit Bumrah - The Lone Warrior for Mumbai Indians

5:40 PM

Hardik Needs to Lead From the Front for MI

5:22 PM

MI vs SRH Head to head in IPL history

5:17 PM

Nitish Reddy - a player to look forward in today's match

5:15 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Mumbai vs Hyderabad

7:13 PM

Who is Anshul Kamboj - the debutant in Mumbai's Playing 11

Anshul Kamboj is a 23 year old all rounder from Haryana who bowls right arm medium pace. Hailing from Karnal, Anshul has represented India U19 in the past. He's the 2nd Indian player to debut for Mumbai Indians this IPL after Naman Dhir. He took 17 wickets in just 10 matches in the most recent edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

7:13 PM

Impact player options for Sunrisers Hyderabad today

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik,

7:09 PM

Impact player options for Mumbai today

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd

7:09 PM

SRH Playing 11 for today's match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

7:08 PM

MI Playing 11 for today's match

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

7:02 PM

SRH Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: One change

Pat Cummins informs at the toss that Mayank Agarwal returns to SRH's Playing 11. Mayank will bat at number 3 spot.

7:01 PM

MI Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: One change

Gerald Coetzee dropped from Mumbai Indians' Playing 11.

7:01 PM

MI vs SRH LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Sunrisers batting first

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first.

6:59 PM

6:58 PM

MI vs SRH LIVE TOSS UPDATES

The coin flip between Mumbai and Hyderabad is moments away. Stay tuned.

6:53 PM

  • Total games played: 5
  • Matches won batting first: 3
  • Matches won batting second: 2
  • Average first innings total: 186
  • Average second innings total: 172

6:52 PM

At Venues Total matches played MI won SRH won
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium 1 - 1
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 - 1
MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 1 -
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 9 4 5
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 1 1
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 -
Wankhede Stadium 7 5 2
 

6:40 PM

MI vs SRH head-to-head in Hyderabad

Matches played: 9
Mumbai Indians won: 4
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 5
Abandoned: 0

6:25 PM

MI vs SRH head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Total matches played: 7
Mumbai Indians won: 5
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 2
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0

6:10 PM

Head Adapting to Changing Conditions

Travis Head has been a revelation for SRH this season, and has been a big factor in solving their opening woes from last season. Head has scored four fifties this season - all of them have come in winning causes.
 
Head has been outstanding against pace - striking at 213 and attacking 88% of his balls - the highest for any batter this season. He has struck at 338 playing the pull shot without being dismissed - a significant improvement from the last three years.
 

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Hyderabad will look to produce a dominant show against a frail Mumbai and move up in IPL 2024 points table. Placed fourth on the IPL leaderboard with 12 points in 10 matches with six wins and four losses, SRH will be desperate to produce an all-round show and make improvements especially in their bowling department.
The Pat Cummins-led side is in the midst of an intense battle between multiple teams who are bidding for spots in the fag end of IPL, with Rajasthan Royals (16 points), Kolkata Knight Riders (16 points) and Chennai Super Kings (12 points) placed above SRH.
Lucknow Super Giants (5th with 12 points) and a resurgent Delhi Capitals (6th with 10 points) are breathing down SRH's neck, a scenario that would force the 2016 winners to shrug off any rust and get ready for an intense mid-table battle.
Coming back to team dynamics, both teams are expected to field an unchanged Playing 11 from previous match. Check IPL 2024 points table here
IPL 2024, MI vs SRH Live streaming
MI vs SRH live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 

