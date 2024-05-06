MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Hardik elects to bowl; Mayank Agarwal playing today

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Hyderabad will look to produce a dominant show against a frail Mumbai and move up in IPL 2024 points table. Placed fourth on the IPL leaderboard with 12 points in 10 matches with six wins and four losses, SRH will be desperate to produce an all-round show and make improvements especially in their bowling department.

The Pat Cummins-led side is in the midst of an intense battle between multiple teams who are bidding for spots in the fag end of IPL, with Rajasthan Royals (16 points), Kolkata Knight Riders (16 points) and Chennai Super Kings (12 points) placed above SRH.

Lucknow Super Giants (5th with 12 points) and a resurgent Delhi Capitals (6th with 10 points) are breathing down SRH's neck, a scenario that would force the 2016 winners to shrug off any rust and get ready for an intense mid-table battle.

Coming back to team dynamics, both teams are expected to field an unchanged Playing 11 from previous match. Check IPL 2024 points table here

IPL 2024: MI vs SRH Playing 11 prediction

MI Playing 11 probables: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara.

[Impact Substitute: Nehal Wadhera]

SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.

[Impact Substitute: Jaydev Unadkat/Umran Malik] ALSO READ: IPL 2024 playoff qualification scenarios and chances of all 10 teams

MI vs SRH LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Mumbai's skipper Hardik Pandya and Sunrisers' captain Pat Cummins will take place at 4 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of MI vs SRH match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. MI vs SRH live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, MI vs SRH Live streaming

MI vs SRH live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 live score and match updates here