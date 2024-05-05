IPL 2024: MI vs SRH head-to-head, Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 55 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 6 (Monday). Mumbai are almost out of the playoff race but they would look to win the game and keeps their chances on fortunes. Sunrisers will get one step closure if they win the match and Mumbai would become first team to get eliminated from IPL 2024 playoff's race.

MI vs SRH Head to head in IPL history

Total matches played: 22

Mumbai Indians won: 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 10

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

MI vs SRH head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Total matches played: 7

Mumbai Indians won: 5

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 2

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

MI vs SRH head-to-head in Hyderabad

Matches played: 9

Mumbai Indians won: 4

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 5

Abandoned: 0



Mumbai vs Hyderabad head-to-head stats venue-wise

At Venues Total matches played MI won SRH won Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium 1 - 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 - 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 1 - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 9 4 5 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 1 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 - Wankhede Stadium 7 5 2

MI vs SRH head-to-head stats country-wise

In Countries Total matches played MI won SRH won India 18 10 8 United Arab Emirates 4 2 2

Wankhede Stadium key stats

Wankhede Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 114 Matches won batting first 53 Matches won batting second 61 Average first innings total 169.15 Runs per over 8.53 Runs per wicket 27.18 Highest total recorded 235/1 by RCB vs MI in 2015 Lowest total recorded 67/10 by KKR vs MI in 2008

IPL Record at Wankhede Stadium in Last 10 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 10 Matches won batting first 4 Matches won batting second 6 Average first innings score 195.91 Average first innings winning score 213.1 Average powerplay score 54.3 Average death-over score 57.7

IPL 2024 key toss Stats at Wankhede Stadium

Total games played: 5

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won batting second: 2

Average first innings total: 186

Average second innings total: 172

Wankhede wicket usually heps the batters for strokeplay. However, Mumbai failed to chase down a target in excess of 167 in their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders despite the dew.

Mumbai weather forecast during MI vs SRH IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there are no chances of rainfall in Mumbai on May 6.