IPL 2024: MI vs SRH head-to-head, Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 55 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 6 (Monday). Mumbai are almost out of the playoff race but they would look to win the game and keeps their chances on fortunes. Sunrisers will get one step closure if they win the match and Mumbai would become first team to get eliminated from IPL 2024 playoff's race.
MI vs SRH Head to head in IPL history
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
- Total matches played: 22
- Mumbai Indians won: 12
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 10
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
MI vs SRH head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
- Total matches played: 7
- Mumbai Indians won: 5
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 2
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
MI vs SRH head-to-head in Hyderabad
- Matches played: 9
- Mumbai Indians won: 4
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 5
- Abandoned: 0
Mumbai vs Hyderabad head-to-head stats venue-wise
|At Venues
|Total matches played
|MI won
|SRH won
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|9
|4
|5
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Wankhede Stadium
|7
|5
|2
MI vs SRH head-to-head stats country-wise
|In Countries
|Total matches played
|MI won
|SRH won
|India
|18
|10
|8
|United Arab Emirates
|4
|2
|2
Wankhede Stadium key stats
|Wankhede Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|114
|Matches won batting first
|53
|Matches won batting second
|61
|Average first innings total
|169.15
|Runs per over
|8.53
|Runs per wicket
|27.18
|Highest total recorded
|235/1 by RCB vs MI in 2015
|Lowest total recorded
|67/10 by KKR vs MI in 2008
Check IPL 2024 playoffs full schedule here
|IPL Record at Wankhede Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|4
|Matches won batting second
|6
|Average first innings score
|195.91
|Average first innings winning score
|213.1
|Average powerplay score
|54.3
|Average death-over score
|57.7
IPL 2024 key toss Stats at Wankhede Stadium
- Total games played: 5
- Matches won batting first: 3
- Matches won batting second: 2
- Average first innings total: 186
- Average second innings total: 172
Wankhede wicket usually heps the batters for strokeplay. However, Mumbai failed to chase down a target in excess of 167 in their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders despite the dew.
Mumbai weather forecast during MI vs SRH IPL match
According to accuweather.com, there are no chances of rainfall in Mumbai on May 6.