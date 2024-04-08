Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav injured vs GT as burden of supreme pace mounts

IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav injured vs GT as burden of supreme pace mounts

It was only after one over that Mayank walked back to the dugout and never returned in the entire LSG vs GT IPL 2024 match

Mayank Yadav injured vs GT in IPL 2024. Photo: Sportzpics
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 12:17 AM IST
Mayank Yadav, who was supposed to be the showstopper during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 7. However, it turned out to be a sour outing for the speedster as he got injured and walked out after bowling only one over, that too in the powerplay. 

Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here

How did Mayank Yadav get injured?

Mayank did not look at his level best in the fourth over when he was driven for a four on the very first ball by Sai Sudharsan. It was a fantastic straight drive. Mayank followed it up with two bouncers, but just as he got back to length he was hit for a four Sai. When Shubman Gill got the strike, he too hit a four to finish the over with 13 runs. 


It was only after that over that Mayank walked back to the dugout and never returned. It was later confirmed that he was out with a side strain. 
 
Mayank Yadav did not cross the 150 mark 

Mayank, who was hyped up immensely and rightly so as he bowled the fastest-ever delivery in IPL 2024 and the fastest-ever delivery by an Indian in cricket with 156.7 kmph ball against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in LSG's previous match, failed to touch the 150 mark today. He started at 140 kmph and remained in the 140s throughout the over. 
Yash Thakur shines in Mayank's absence 


In the absence of Mayank Yadav, it was Yash Thakur who stole the limelight as he became the first player in IPL 2024 to claim a five-wicket haul. His figures of 5/30 in 3.5 overs helped Lucknow defend the total of 163 to win the match by 33 runs and move to the third position in the points table. 

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueLucknow Super GiantsGujarat TitansBS Web ReportsIPL

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 12:16 AM IST

