LSG vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST in Lucknow today

In today's secpmd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be eyeing their third consecutive win this season, when they lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG will not look to make a changes in their Playing as Mohsin Khan is recovering from injury from from a sore back and hamstring concerns. All eyes will be on new-pace sensation Mayank Yadav, who clocked the speed of 156.7 kmph in the previous game. Meanwhile, David Miller is expected to return to Gujarat's Playing 11 today.

IPL 2024: LSG vs GT Playing 11 prediction

LSG Playing 11 probables: Rahul(c/wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni/Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav. [Impact sub: Manimaran Siddharth].

GT Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson/David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar/Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande

LSG vs GT LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Lucknow skipper KL Rahul and Titans captain Shubman Gill will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of LSG vs GT match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Lucknow Super Ginats (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. LSG vs GT live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT Live streaming

LSG vs GT live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the LSG vs GT IPL 2024 live score and match updates here