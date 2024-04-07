LSG vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST in Lucknow today
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, LSG vs GT Playing 11: All eyes will be on new-pace sensation Mayank Yadav, who clocked the speed of 156.7 kmph in the previous game
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
In today's secpmd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be eyeing their third consecutive win this season, when they lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
LSG will not look to make a changes in their Playing as Mohsin Khan is recovering from injury from from a sore back and hamstring concerns. All eyes will be on new-pace sensation Mayank Yadav, who clocked the speed of 156.7 kmph in the previous game. Meanwhile, David Miller is expected to return to Gujarat's Playing 11 today.
IPL 2024: LSG vs GT Playing 11 prediction
LSG Playing 11 probables: Rahul(c/wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni/Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav. [Impact sub: Manimaran Siddharth].
GT Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson/David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar/Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande
LSG vs GT LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Lucknow skipper KL Rahul and Titans captain Shubman Gill will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of LSG vs GT match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Lucknow Super Ginats (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. LSG vs GT live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, LSG vs GT Live streaming
LSG vs GT live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the LSG vs GT IPL 2024 live score and match updates here
6:00 PM
Lucknow Super Giants team news | Bowling
In bowling, Yadav needs more support from the likes of Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan, Stonis, and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.
LSG, who are placed fourth with two wins out of three games, would also look to keep a clean slate at home and cash in on familiar conditions to register the third successive win this season.
5:44 PM
Lucknow Super Giants team news
On the batting front, LSG boast of a solid opening pair of Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul. The South African has been in prime form after a rare off day in the team's opener but the skipper needs to get his act together as he hasn't been able to capitalise on starts.
The big-hitting Nicholas Pooran has been LSG's go-to-man in the finishing overs while Krunal Pandya was also handy in the last game.
But the major concern for the Lucknow outfit remains the form of Devdutt Padikkal and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.
5:34 PM
Why it is still a long road ahead for Pace sensation Mayank Yadav
Mayank Yadav's spectacular performances have led to debates within the cricketing community whether he should be fast-tracked into the Indian team.
But only two games can't be a parameter for a place in the Indian team. For Yadav, the crucial factor would be his consistency, which the national selectors will be closely following.
5:23 PM
All eyes on pace-sensation Mayank Yadav
New pace sensation Mayank Yadav will be closely followed by all and sundry after his match-winning performances as Lucknow Super Giants eye a hat-trick of wins when they take on an inconsistent Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.
Yadav has caught everyone's attention in the ongoing IPL with his raw pace and razor-sharp control, winning back-to-back player-of-the-match awards.
In his debut match against Punjab Kings, the 21-year-old returned impressive figures of 3/27, stunning England batter Jonny Bairstow with his searing pace.
He followed that performance with 3/14 figures against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, blowing away Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell with a 151kmph delivery, and then cleaned up his teammate Cameron Green.
5:19 PM
IPL 2024 today's match: Lucknow vs Gujarat
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ekana Stadium. Lucknow are in the top half of IPL 2024 points table while Gujarat in the bottom half.
Topics : Shubman Gill KL Rahul Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans IPL Cricket
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 5:31 PM IST