IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

Gujarat's Mohit Sharma is now the purple cap holder. Heinrich Klaasen could get back the orange cap from Virat Kohli if he scores 36 runs against Chennai Super Kings today

IPL 2024 key stats

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 8:45 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 points table with six points in three games. Kolkata have a superior net run rate of 2.518 after they registered a huge win over Delhi Capitals. Kolkata are followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are at the third spot.

What to expect after SRH vs CSK match on April 5?
If Chennai manage to win the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with a big margin, Ruturaj Gaikwad's men could jump to the second spot but can't overcome the net run rate of KKR. If Chennai just win the game against SRH, then they will remain at the third spot on the IPL 2024 leaderboard.

Meanwhile, if SRH win today's match with a big margin, they have a chance to jump to the third spot. However, if Pat Cummins' men just win the match, they could move to the 4th spot. In that case, five teams will have 4 points which would make the upcoming matches in IPL 2024 interesting.

Check IPL 2024 points table here

IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 3 0 0 6 2.518
2 Rajasthan Royals 3 3 0 0 6 1.249
3 Chennai Super Kings 3 2 1 0 4 0.976
4 Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 1 0 4 0.483
5 Punjab Kings 4 2 2 0 4 -0.22
6 Gujarat Titans 4 2 2 0 4 -0.58
7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 2 0.204
8 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 1 3 0 2 -0.876
9 Delhi Capitals 4 1 3 0 2 -1.347
10 Mumbai Indians 3 0 3 0 0 -1.423
*points table updated before the conclusion of SRH vs CSK match

IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorer

Virat Kohli is orange cap holder after the end of GT vs PBKS match on April 4. Gujarat's Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill entered into the list of top five batters in IPL 2024 after their sublime knocks against Punjab.

Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 4 4 1 203 83* 67.67 144 140.97 0 2 17 8
2 Riyan Parag (RR) 3 3 2 181 84* 181 113 160.17 0 2 13 12
3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 3 3 1 167 80* 83.5 76 219.73 0 2 5 17
4 Shubman Gill (GT) 4 4 1 164 89* 54.67 103 159.22 0 1 11 7
5 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 4 4 0 160 45 40 125 128 0 0 16 2
*Stats were updated before the start of SRH vs CSK Match

IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket taker

Gujarat's Mohit Sharma is now the purple cap holder after he takes one wicket in GT vs PBKS match on April 4. Given Mustafizur Rahman won't be available for selection, Mohit could have the purple cap for good time.


Top five bowlers in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w
1 Mohit Sharma (GT) 4 4 16 131 7 25/3 18.71 8.18 13.71 0
2 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 3 3 12 106 7 29/4 15.14 8.83 10.28 1
3 Mayank Yadav (LSG) 2 2 8 41 6 14/3 6.83 5.12 8 0
4 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 3 10 55 6 11/3 9.16 5.5 10 0 0
5 Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 4 4 16 131 6 21/2 21.83 8.18 16 0
 
*Stats were updated before the start of SRH vs CSK Match
Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 8:45 PM IST

