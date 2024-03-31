IPL 2024: MI vs RR head-to-head, Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast

Rajasthan Royals will travel to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to take on Mumbai Indians in match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. While the Royals have won both of their matches in the league so far, Mumbai are yet to taste a win. Will the first win come at home for them like it has come for all the teams so far in this IPL?

RR vs MI Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Before this meeting on Sunday, March 31, Mumbai and Rajasthan have come up against each other in 28 matches, with the hosts for this game, MI winning 15 of them and Royals winning 12 with one match having no result.



Matches: 28

Rajasthan Royals Won: 12

Mumbai Indians Won: 15

No Result: 1

MI vs RR Head-to-Head at Wankhede Stadium

At the Wankhede Stadium, the hosts Mumbai have played 10 matches against Rajasthan. The hosts have won on six occasions while Royals have had four wins here with the last one coming in 2022.

Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here



Matches: 10 Matches: 10

Rajasthan Royals Won: 4

Mumbai Indians Won: 6

No Result: 0

RR vs MI Head-to-Head at Sawai Man Singh Stadium

At the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, there have been seven encounters between the two teams and it is the home team Royals who have had the better of the visitors five times.

Matches: 7

Rajasthan Royals Won: 5

Mumbai Indians Won: 2

No Result: 0



Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has so far hosted 109 matches in the IPL and the records for the team batting first and second in winning those matches are nearly similar. The team batting first has won 50 times while those batting second have won 59 times.

The ratio for a team winning the toss and winning the match and a team losing the toss and winning the match is also similar to a team batting first and winning the match to a team batting second and winning the match. A team which won the toss also won the match on 57 occasions out of 109.

This shows that most of the teams that won the toss chose to bowl first here at Wankhede. The average score batting first on this wicket is 169 and this means that it is a bowling first wicket.

MI vs RR Mumbai Weather Forecast

With the humidity level increasing from 58 to 77 per cent, it is going to be a sweaty affair near the western coast for both teams. Rajasthan players would have to battle high temperatures and humidity more as Mumbai players are already used to it. The temperatures would wary from 30 Degrees Celcius at 7:30 PM IST, the time at which the game would begin to 27 when the match would end.

A captain winning the toss would look to field first to try and get the benefit of dew later on.