Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024 today's match: MI vs RR Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: Suryakumar Yadav will not be available for selection in the playing 11 again for the Mumbai side

IPL 2024 match on April 1: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024 match on April 1: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In today's match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians will host Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium Stadium in Mumbai.  While Mumbai is yet to win a game, the Royals will be coming on the back of back-to-back victories

"NCA still has to look after that and coaches know more about it rather than us players," Piyush Chawal said about Suryakumar Yadav's availability for MI vs RR game. This means that the Mumbai batter will not be available to be selected in playing 11. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Since Surya will not be available, Nehal Wadhera might get a chance in place of Naman Dhir in the Mumbai playing 11. Will they persist with young Kwean Mphaka is another thing to watch out for. Royals would not be looking to change anything at all. 


IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing 11

MI Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir/ Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood

Impact Player- Mohammad Nabi if Mumbai bats first 


RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan

Impact Player- Nandre Burger if Royals bat first

MI vs RR head-to-head

Total matches played: 28
Rajasthan Royals won: 12
Mumbai Indians won: 15
No result: 01

Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule

Squads

Rajasthan Royals full squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore

Mumbai Indians full squad

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis

Check Indian Premier League 2024 points table

Also Read

IPL 2024 GT vs SRH Highlights: Miller-Mohit star as Titans beat Hyderabad

Indian Street Premier League: Full schedule, teams, owners, live streaming

IPL 2024 SRH vs MI Highlights: Hyderabad hold nerves to win historic match

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad schedule, match time, SWOT analysis

IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH Highlights: Rana rises to the ocassion in thrilling win

Dhoni lights up Vizag with quickfire 37 in 1st IPL 2024 batting appearance

IPL 2024: MI vs RR head-to-head, Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024 MI vs RR preview: Struggling Mumbai look for happy homecoming

IPL 2024: Who is Mayank Yadav? The god-fearing West Delhi boy from Sonnet

IPL 2024: SRH's Hasaranga ruled out with heel injury, confirms SLC CEO


IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming, telecast

Which teams will lock horns in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in Match 14 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the MI vs RR live toss take place on Monday (April 1)?

In IPL 2024, MI vs RR live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the MI vs RR live match start on April 1?

The Mumbai vs Rajasthan live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 1 at the Wankhede Stadium Stadium in Mumbai.

Check latest news on Indian Premier League here

Which TV Channels will live telecast the MI vs RR IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.  

How to watch the live Streaming of the MI vs RR IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will livestream the MI vs RR IPL match in India for free.
Topics : Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League IPL Suryakumar Yadav BS Web Reports Wankhede Stadium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon