IPL 2024 today's match: MI vs RR Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In today's match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians will host Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium Stadium in Mumbai. While Mumbai is yet to win a game, the Royals will be coming on the back of back-to-back victories

"NCA still has to look after that and coaches know more about it rather than us players," Piyush Chawal said about Suryakumar Yadav's availability for MI vs RR game. This means that the Mumbai batter will not be available to be selected in playing 11.





ALSO READ: IPL 2024: MI vs RR head-to-head, Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast Since Surya will not be available, Nehal Wadhera might get a chance in place of Naman Dhir in the Mumbai playing 11. Will they persist with young Kwean Mphaka is another thing to watch out for. Royals would not be looking to change anything at all.

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing 11

MI Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir/ Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood

Impact Player- Mohammad Nabi if Mumbai bats first

RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan

Impact Player- Nandre Burger if Royals bat first

MI vs RR head-to-head

Total matches played: 28

Rajasthan Royals won: 12

Mumbai Indians won: 15

No result: 01

Squads

Rajasthan Royals full squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore

Mumbai Indians full squad





Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis

IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming, telecast

Which teams will lock horns in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in Match 14 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the MI vs RR live toss take place on Monday (April 1)?

In IPL 2024, MI vs RR live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the MI vs RR live match start on April 1?





The Mumbai vs Rajasthan live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 1 at the Wankhede Stadium Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the MI vs RR IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the MI vs RR IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will livestream the MI vs RR IPL match in India for free.