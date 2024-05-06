IPL 2024 points table: MI and SRH rankings; top five batters and bowlers

Sunrisers Hyderabad will move to the third spot on the IPL 2024 points table if they beat Mumbai Indians (MI) today at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. If they lose today's match, Pat Cummins' side will remain at the fourth spot.
Mumbai, meanwhile, will keep their thinnest of IPL 2024 Playoffs hopes alive if they manage to win their 4th win in 12 matches.
Rajasthan Royals will look to attain the top spot on IPL 2024 leaderboard when they take on Delhi Capitals on May 7.
ALSO READ: IPL 2024 playoff qualification scenarios and chances of all 10 teams
|IPL 2024 leaderboard
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|1.453
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|8
|2
|0
|16
|0.622
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.7
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.072
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|-0.371
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|-0.442
|7
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-0.049
|8
|Punjab Kings
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-0.187
|9
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-1.32
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.356
IPL 2024 orange cap holder
|Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|1
| Virat Kohli
RCB
|11
|11
|3
|542
|113*
|67.75
|366
|148.08
|1
|4
|48
|24
|2
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|11
|11
|2
|541
|108*
|60.11
|368
|147.01
|1
|4
|57
|16
|3
| Sunil Narine
KKR
|11
|11
|0
|461
|109
|41.91
|251
|183.66
|1
|3
|46
|32
|4
| Travis Head
SRH
|10
|10
|0
|444
|102
|44.4
|234
|189.74
|1
|3
|53
|23
|5
| K L Rahul
LSG
|11
|11
|0
|431
|82
|39.18
|305
|141.31
|0
|3
|40
|15
IPL 2024 purple cap holder
|Top five bowlers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
| Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|12
|12
|46.5
|289
|18
|21/05/24
|16.05
|6.17
|15.61
|0
|1
|2
| Harshal Patel
PBKS
|11
|11
|37
|362
|17
|15/03/24
|21.29
|9.78
|13.05
|0
|0
|3
| Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR
|11
|11
|40
|350
|16
|16/03/24
|21.87
|8.75
|15
|0
|0
|4
| T Natarajan
SRH
|9
|8
|32
|287
|15
|19/04/24
|19.13
|8.96
|12.8
|1
|0
|5
| Arshdeep Singh
PBKS
|11
|11
|39.2
|396
|15
|29/04/24
|26.4
|10.06
|15.73
|1
|0