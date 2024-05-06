Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: DC vs RR head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, Kotla pitch report

IPL 2024: DC vs RR head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, Kotla pitch report

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record: Rajasthan have a slight advantage with 15 wins in 28 matches against Delhi's 13. At Arun Jaitley Stadium, DC have won 5 matches against RR's 3

IPL 2024 match on May 7: Delhi vs Rajasthan
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 8:07 PM IST
In Match 56 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to keep their playoffs hopes alive when they host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on May 7 (Tuesday). Delhi need to win their remaining three games to attain 16 points to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. Meanwhile, Rajasthan will look to attain the top spot on the IPL 2024 points table. Rajasthan will also become first team to book a place in the playoffs if they manage to beat Delhi on Tuesday.

DC vs RR Head to head in IPL history

In head-to-head battle, Rajasthan have a slight advantage with 15 wins in 28 matches against Delhi's 13.

  • Total matches played: 28
  • Delhi Capitals won: 13
  • Rajasthan Royals won: 15
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0


DC vs RR head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi

  • Total matches played: 8
  • Delhi Capitals won: 5
  • Rajasthan Royals won: 3
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0


DC vs RR head-to-head in Jaipur

  • Matches played: 7
  • Delhi Capitals won: 2
  • Rajasthan Royals won: 5
  • Abandoned: 0
Delhi vs Rajasthan head-to-head stats venue-wise

DC vs RR head-to-head venue-wise
At Venues Total Matches played Delhi won Rajasthan won
Arun Jaitley Stadium 8 5 3
Barsapara Cricket Stadium 1 - 1
Brabourne Stadium 1 - 1
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 1 -
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 1 -
Mangaung Oval 1 1 -
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 2 1 1
Sawai Mansingh Stadium 7 2 5
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 -
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 -
SuperSport Park 1 - 1
Wankhede Stadium 3 - 3

DC vs RR head-to-head stats country-wise

DC vs RR head-to-head country-wise
In Countries Total Matches played Delhi won Rajasthan won
India 23 9 14
South Africa 2 1 1
United Arab Emirates 3 3 -
Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats

Arun Jaitley Stadium IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 87
Matches won batting first 40
Matches won batting second 46
Average first innings total 165.89
Runs per over 8.46
Runs per wicket 27.45
Highest total recorded 266/7 by SRH vs DC in 2024
Lowest total recorded 83/10 by DC vs CSK in 2013


IPL Record at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats Numbers
Matches 10
Matches won batting first 9
Matches won batting second 1
Average first innings score 227.75
Average first innings winning score 231.98
Average powerplay score 59.1
Average death-over score 52.2

IPL 2024 key tpss stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi

  • Matches: 3
  • Matches won batting first: 3
  • Matches won batting second: 0
  • Average first innings total: 249
  • Average second innings total: 222

Kotla pitch report for DC vs RR match

The Kotla wicket has been a batting-friendly one this season. The scores of 200 runs were breached in three occassions. The Arun Jaitley wicket might assist the spinners if dew doesn't play a role in the night. DC head coach Ricky Ponting revealed a day before that the match will be played on the same wicket that hosted DC vs SRH match. He also said that wicket might assist spinner and it won't be easy to hit through the line as game progresses.

New Delhi weather forecast during DC vs RR IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there are no chances of rainfall on the match day. However, dust storm and light drizzle might suprise the fans and the players as it has been quite a few occassions as the temperatures soar in the national capital.


