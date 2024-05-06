IPL 2024: DC vs RR head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, Kotla pitch report

In Match 56 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to keep their playoffs hopes alive when they host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on May 7 (Tuesday). Delhi need to win their remaining three games to attain 16 points to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. Meanwhile, Rajasthan will look to attain the top spot on the IPL 2024 points table. Rajasthan will also become first team to book a place in the playoffs if they manage to beat Delhi on Tuesday.
IPL 2024 key tpss stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi
Matches: 3
Matches won batting first: 3
Matches won batting second: 0
Average first innings total: 249
Average second innings total: 222
Kotla pitch report for DC vs RR match
The Kotla wicket has been a batting-friendly one this season. The scores of 200 runs were breached in three occassions. The Arun Jaitley wicket might assist the spinners if dew doesn't play a role in the night. DC head coach Ricky Ponting revealed a day before that the match will be played on the same wicket that hosted DC vs SRH match. He also said that wicket might assist spinner and it won't be easy to hit through the line as game progresses.
New Delhi weather forecast during DC vs RR IPL match
According to accuweather.com, there are no chances of rainfall on the match day. However, dust storm and light drizzle might suprise the fans and the players as it has been quite a few occassions as the temperatures soar in the national capital.