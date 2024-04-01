IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG: How menacing Mayank could threaten Kohli and Co?

Mayank Yadav, who bowled the fastest delivery in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season at 155.8 kph against Punjab Kings, will face his biggest test against the likes of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell as Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Lucknow Super Giants in match 15 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Why Would Mayank Be a Threat?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Cruising at 102 without loss while chasing a target of 200, Punjab Kings were struck by lightning named Mayank Yadav. He was not just quick but menacingly pacey as he unsettled Jonny Bairstow with a high-paced delivery and got him out playing a pull shot.

If an Englishman, accustomed to playing at Headingley for Yorkshire, is getting beaten for pace, it certainly speaks volumes about Mayank's ability to hurry the players.

He entered the game in the 12th over in the last match but might be brought in earlier this time, especially to tackle players like Cameron Green, Virat Kohli, and Faf du Plessis with his short-of-length bowling. By positioning a deep backward square leg and mid-wicket back, he could challenge any batting unit.



Mayank Yadav: Not Just Another Lanky Pacer

Out of his 24 balls, nine were bowled at over 150 kmph, and yet he conceded only 25 runs and took three wickets in his four overs. These figures underscore that he's not just another lanky pacer; his control over the ball makes him more than just speed. His coach at Sonnet Club in Delhi also echoed these sentiments.

Dvender Sharma said, "Hawabaz nahi hai ye…" which translates to "he is not just a flash-in-the-pan speedster from North India."



Stuart Broad on Mayank Yadav

Former England pacer Stuart Broad was highly impressed by the young speedster from Delhi after his first match for LSG. Speaking with the media in Star Sports' Press Room, Broad commented, "It was one of the most spectacular debuts. He has a very calm and smooth run-up and, most importantly, an incredible line. He was beating international quality players with pace, which speaks volumes about his potential."

Check IPL 2024 Points Table here



Discussing Mayank's all-format prospects for the Indian team, Broad said, "He will have to be managed carefully and not played in every game to preserve him for the long haul. He has the attributes to excel in all formats." Discussing Mayank's all-format prospects for the Indian team, Broad said, "He will have to be managed carefully and not played in every game to preserve him for the long haul. He has the attributes to excel in all formats."

Engaging in light-hearted banter with Steve Smith, also part of the IPL 2024 official commentary panel, Broad joked, "I have told Smith that you might face this boy." He added, cautioning about heightened expectations for Mayank, "When we see pace, we get excited, but let's not set our expectations as high as him taking 3/20 every game."