IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: Head smashes 4th fastest century in league's history

Chris Gayle has the record of fastest IPL hundred, which came in just 30 balls at this very ground in 2013.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Top 10 fastest Centuries in IPL history
|Player
|Balls
|Match
|Venue
|Date
|CH Gayle
|30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors
|Bangalore
|23/04/13
|YK Pathan
|37
|Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|13/03/10
|DA Miller
|38
|Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mohali
|06/05/13
|AC Gilchrist
|42
|Deccan Chargers v Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|27/04/08
|AB de Villiers
|43
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Lions
|Bangalore
|14/05/16
|DA Warner
|43
|Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders
|Hyderabad
|30/04/17
|ST Jayasuriya
|45
|Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|14/05/08
|MA Agarwal
|45
|Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals
|Sharjah
|27/09/20
|M Vijay
|46
|Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai
|03/04/10
|CH Gayle
|46
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab
|Bangalore
|06/05/11