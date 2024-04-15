IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

Rajasthan Royals (RR) continue to be at the top of the IPL 2024 points table as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 15. With a win here, Hyderabad could make their way to the top three as they have a better net run rate than Chennai Super Kings, who are currently in the third position.





ALSO READ: IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Bengaluru However, even if Bengaluru win today, they are unlikely to be lifted from their position at the bottom of the table. They would get even with Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at four points. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 6 5 1 0 10 0.871 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 4 1 0 8 1.688 3 Chennai Super Kings 6 4 2 0 8 0.726 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 0 6 0.436 5 Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 0 6 0.038 6 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 0 6 -0.637 8 Punjab Kings 6 2 4 0 4 -0.196 9 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 4 -0.975 9 Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 0 4 -0.975 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 1 5 0 2 -1.124 But if RCB manages to get a very big win, they can cross all these three teams to be ranked seventh as well. If Hyderabad loses big, they might cede their current fourth position to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) who are placed fifth. Gujarat Titans with six points is at the sixth spot.



Stats updated ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match on April 15



IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorers



Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is the orange cap holder. Rohit Sharma stormed into the top five of the Orange cap leaderboard with his first hundred in IPL 2024. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag are at two and three respectively.

Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024 POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 6 6 2 319 113* 79.75 216 141.77 1 2 29 12 2 Riyan Parag (RR) 6 6 2 284 84* 71 183 155.19 0 3 18 18 3 Sanju Samson (RR) 6 6 2 264 82* 66 170 155.29 0 3 25 11 4 Rohit Sharma (MI) 6 6 1 261 105* 52.2 156 167.3 1 0 28 15 5 Shubman Gill (GT) 6 6 1 255 89* 51 168 151 0 2 19 9 5 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 6 6 0 226 45 37.65 177 127.68 0 0 23 3



IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers

Yuzvendra Chahal holds the purple cap. Jasprit Bumrah had the opportunity to take him over in his last game but was unable to take any wickets. Mustafizur Rahman moved one place up to the third spot after his one wicket in this game.



Top five highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024 POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 1 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 6 6 22 163 11 11/3 14.81 7.80 12 0 0 2 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 6 6 24 146 10 5/21 14.6 6.08 14.4 0 1 3 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 5 5 20 183 10 29/4 18.3 9.15 12 1 0 4 Kagiso Rabada 6 6 24 191 9 18/2 21.22 7.95 16 0 0 5 Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 6 6 24.0 211 9 21/2 23.44 8.79 13.75 0 0

