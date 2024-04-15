IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|0.871
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|1.688
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.726
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|0.436
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0.038
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|-0.637
|8
|Punjab Kings
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.196
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.975
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.975
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|-1.124
Stats updated ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match on April 15
Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is the orange cap holder. Rohit Sharma stormed into the top five of the Orange cap leaderboard with his first hundred in IPL 2024. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag are at two and three respectively.
|Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|6
|6
|2
|319
|113*
|79.75
|216
|141.77
|1
|2
|29
|12
|2
|Riyan Parag (RR)
|6
|6
|2
|284
|84*
|71
|183
|155.19
|0
|3
|18
|18
|3
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|6
|6
|2
|264
|82*
|66
|170
|155.29
|0
|3
|25
|11
|4
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|6
|6
|1
|261
|105*
|52.2
|156
|167.3
|1
|0
|28
|15
|5
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|6
|6
|1
|255
|89*
|51
|168
|151
|0
|2
|19
|9
|5
|Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|6
|6
|0
|226
|45
|37.65
|177
|127.68
|0
|0
|23
|3
Stats updated ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match on April 15
|Top five highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|6
|6
|22
|163
|11
|11/3
|14.81
|7.80
|12
|0
|0
|2
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|6
|6
|24
|146
|10
|5/21
|14.6
|6.08
|14.4
|0
|1
|3
|Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)
|5
|5
|20
|183
|10
|29/4
|18.3
|9.15
|12
|1
|0
|4
|Kagiso Rabada
|6
|6
|24
|191
|9
|18/2
|21.22
|7.95
|16
|0
|0
|5
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|6
|6
|24.0
|211
|9
|21/2
|23.44
|8.79
|13.75
|0
|0
Stats updated ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match on April 15