IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Bengaluru

Sanju Samson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will travel to Bengaluru to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, on Saturday, April 15, 2024.

While Hyderabad has three wins in five games, including a thrilling one against the Punjab Kings at Mullanpur in their last match, Bengaluru has lost four on the trot and has only one win in six games.

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH Playing 11 prediction

RCB Playing 11 probables: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Impact Substitute: Saurav Chauhan

SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Impact substitute: Rahul Tripathi

RCB vs SRH LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis and Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the RCB vs SRH match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RCB vs SRH live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Live Streaming

RCB vs SRH live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH Live Score

