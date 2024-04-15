IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Bengaluru
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, RCB vs SRH Playing 11: Bengaluru might give rest to Glenn Maxwell who has not worked at all in the first six games for the team
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Sanju Samson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will travel to Bengaluru to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, on Saturday, April 15, 2024.
While Hyderabad has three wins in five games, including a thrilling one against the Punjab Kings at Mullanpur in their last match, Bengaluru has lost four on the trot and has only one win in six games.
Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here
IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH Playing 11 prediction
RCB Playing 11 probables: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
Impact Substitute: Saurav Chauhan
SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
Impact substitute: Rahul Tripathi
RCB vs SRH LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis and Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins will take place at 7 PM IST.
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
How to watch the live telecast of the RCB vs SRH match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RCB vs SRH live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Live Streaming
RCB vs SRH live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH Live Score
Check the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score and match updates here
5:30 PM
What is the importance of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match?
This match holds a lot of importance given the fact that Bengaluru has lost four matches on the trot and if they fail to win this one, they would be looking down the barrel at a no spot in the playoffs. Hyderabad on the other hand can strengthen their position in the top four by winning this game and putting pressure on the others such as Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.
5:13 PM
Welcome to the RCB vs SRH Live Blog
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates
First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 5:14 PM IST