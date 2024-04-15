Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Bengaluru
IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Bengaluru

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, RCB vs SRH Playing 11: Bengaluru might give rest to Glenn Maxwell who has not worked at all in the first six games for the team

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
RCB vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad full scorecard. Photo: Sportzpics

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 6:30 PM IST
Sanju Samson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will travel to Bengaluru to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, on Saturday, April 15, 2024. 
While Hyderabad has three wins in five games, including a thrilling one against the Punjab Kings at Mullanpur in their last match, Bengaluru has lost four on the trot and has only one win in six games. 
RCB Playing 11 probables: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
Impact Substitute: Saurav Chauhan
SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
Impact substitute: Rahul Tripathi
RCB vs SRH LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis and Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins will take place at 7 PM IST.
Star Sports will live telecast the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RCB vs SRH live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Live Streaming
RCB vs SRH live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH Live Score 
Check the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score and match updates here 

Key Events

6:30 PM

RCB using a lot of players without a lot of success

6:27 PM

The top five bowlers of IPL 2024 so far

6:25 PM

The top five batters of IPL 2024 so far

6:13 PM

Head-to-head record between RCB and SRH

6:12 PM

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Virat Kohli is the battle to watch out for

5:47 PM

What will the effect of this game be on the points table of the IPL 2024 match?

5:30 PM

What is the importance of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match?

5:13 PM

Welcome to the RCB vs SRH Live Blog

6:30 PM

RCB using a lot of players without a lot of success

 
RCB have used a total of 19 players already in IPL 2024. In the five games since their opening fixture, RCB have made a total of 10 changes to their playing XI
 

6:27 PM

The top five bowlers of IPL 2024 so far


Top five highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 6 6 22 163 11 11/3 14.81 7.80 12 0 0
2 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 6 6 24 146 10 5/21 14.6 6.08 14.4 0 1
3 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 5 5 20 183 10 29/4 18.3 9.15 12 1 0
4 Kagiso Rabada 6 6 24 191 9 18/2 21.22 7.95 16 0 0
5 Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 6 6 24.0 211 9 21/2 23.44 8.79 13.75 0 0

6:25 PM

The top five batters of IPL 2024 so far


Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 6 6 2 319 113* 79.75 216 141.77 1 2 29 12
2 Riyan Parag (RR) 6 6 2 284 84* 71 183 155.19 0 3 18 18
3 Sanju Samson (RR) 6 6 2 264 82* 66 170 155.29 0 3 25 11
4 Rohit Sharma (MI) 6 6 1 261 105* 52.2 156 167.3 1 0 28 15
5 Shubman Gill (GT) 6 6 1 255 89* 51 168 151 0 2 19 9
5 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 6 6 0 226 45 37.65 177 127.68 0 0 23 3

6:13 PM

Head-to-head record between RCB and SRH

 
Bengaluru and Hyderabad have come across each other in 23 matches. In the head-to-head battle, Sunrisers have a slight advantage with 12 wins while Royal Challengers managed to win 10 matches.
 
Total matches played: 23
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 12
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 10
No result: 0
Abandoned: 1
 

6:12 PM

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Virat Kohli is the battle to watch out for

 
So far, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of the most important nemesis of Virat Kohli as the pacer has got the Indian batting maestro out 4 times in 14 innings while giving runs at an average of 27. Kohl's strike rate against Bhuvi is 134.8
 

5:47 PM

What will the effect of this game be on the points table of the IPL 2024 match?

 
The effect of this match could be a huge one on the IPL 2024 points table in the sense that a win here could take Sunrisers to the third spot and a loss could also push them down to even sixth. Currently, they are in fourth place. 
 
Now, coming to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a big win could lift them off the bottom spot in the points table, while a loss could very well keep them at the bottom. 
 
5:30 PM

What is the importance of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match?

 
This match holds a lot of importance given the fact that Bengaluru has lost four matches on the trot and if they fail to win this one, they would be looking down the barrel at a no spot in the playoffs. Hyderabad on the other hand can strengthen their position in the top four by winning this game and putting pressure on the others such as Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. 
 

5:13 PM

Welcome to the RCB vs SRH Live Blog

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates
 
