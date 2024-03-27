IPL 2024 SRH vs MI: Why Hardik Pandya batting at number seven is a big no?





ALSO READ: IPL 2024: Karthik pleased to get some runs despite challenging build up Mohammed Shami, India's premier pace bowler and former teammate of Hardik Pandya at Gujarat Titans, criticised the new Mumbai Indians captain for their opening match loss. He argued that Hardik batting at number seven would not solve the finisher's problem for Mumbai Indians.

In the post-match show after Mumbai Indians' defeat by the Titans, Shami said, "As far as Hardik is concerned, he has played at numbers three and four for Gujarat in the past."

"What’s the issue in coming to bat at number three or four? Batting at number seven…as if Hardik was a tailender. You’re taking unnecessary pressure on yourself by coming in at that number. If he had come earlier, the match would have been finished much earlier," added the 33-year-old, who has been ruled out of this year's IPL due to injury.

What did Hardik achieve batting at numbers three and four?

With the Titans, when Hardik led the side, his role was defined as someone who would anchor the innings and finish it off as well, regardless of whether the team was batting first or last.

While with the Titans, Pandya scored 487 runs in IPL 2022 at an average of 44.27 and a strike rate of 131. In IPL 2023, he scored 346 at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 136. This shows that when given time to settle in, Hardik is a more dangerous batter than compared to just a see-ball, hit-ball approach, which he failed in the last match.

Is Hardik's batting position influenced by others?

Former India player Manoj Tiwary pointed out that while at the Titans, Hardik, along with Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten, were running the show. However, at Mumbai, stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Mahela Jayawardene, and head coach Mark Boucher are more likely to influence Hardik's batting position as well as his decisions.

Why Hardik Pandya must bat at either number four or five?

With the presence of the likes of Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik might not get to bat in the top four, but he must bat at number five and assign the roles of finishers to players like Tim David and Mohammad Nabi.

With Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma at the top, Hardik will anyhow be able to get a good start. If quick wickets fall, he can play the anchor's role; if not, he would be able to face more balls at number five to establish himself compared to going for every ball while batting at number seven.