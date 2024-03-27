IPL 2024: Here's how Hardik Pandya can win Mumbai Indians' fans trust

Mumbai Indians' new captain Hardik Pandya has received the fans' flak in the Indian Premier League 2024. Pandya was booed and received negative comments from fans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in MI's opening game against Gujarat Titans.

Even numerous videos on social media show the need for more communication between Hardik Pandya and senior players -- Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah -- in the team.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, it would be hard on Hardik to decode every conversation against him given audio bites were not available.

Former India fast bowler L Balaji spoke on the relationship between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya during the Star Sports Press Room and said that the latter should win over the dressing room first.









Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here "One has to win your own men, so for Hardik to win the whole dressing room is very important as a player and as a human so definitely that trust needs to be earned and it will take some time to adapt and accept and I'm sure he's good enough and professional enough," Balaji said.

Captain Hardik Pandya celebrates with Mumbai Indians teammates in Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: Sportzpics

"It's not normal something which you see, a lot of friendships happen, players have gone to different franchises, yes this is one of the cases, but being in a professional field you have to accept that one side is emotional and one side is something very big," Balaji added.



Check IPL 2024 Points Table here

"When you come to replace a personality like Rohit Sharma who is already a phenomenal achiever when it comes to Mumbai Indians. It will take some time, it will settle."





Mumbai Indians lost their IPL 2024 opener against Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya's men will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27.

Historically, Mumbai have been a slow starter in Indian Premier League.

Balaji also said that it would be hard to replace the stature of Rohit Sharma, who won five titles for Mumbai Indians.