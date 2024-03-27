Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: Here's how Hardik Pandya can win Mumbai Indians' fans trust

IPL 2024: Here's how Hardik Pandya can win Mumbai Indians' fans trust

'When you come to replace a personality like Rohit Sharma, who is already a phenomenal achiever when it comes to the Mumbai Indians. It will take some time, it will settle'

Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 10:34 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mumbai Indians' new captain Hardik Pandya has received the fans' flak in the Indian Premier League 2024. Pandya was booed and received negative comments from fans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in MI's opening game against Gujarat Titans.

Even numerous videos on social media show the need for more communication between Hardik Pandya and senior players -- Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah -- in the team.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here

However, it would be hard on Hardik to decode every conversation against him given audio bites were not available.

Former India fast bowler L Balaji spoke on the relationship between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya during the Star Sports Press Room and said that the latter should win over the dressing room first.

 

"One has to win your own men, so for Hardik to win the whole dressing room is very important as a player and as a human so definitely that trust needs to be earned and it will take some time to adapt and accept and I'm sure he's good enough and professional enough," Balaji said.

Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here

Captain Hardik Pandya celebrates with Mumbai Indians teammates in Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: Sportzpics
Balaji also said that it would be hard to replace the stature of Rohit Sharma, who won five titles for Mumbai Indians.
"It's not normal something which you see, a lot of friendships happen, players have gone to different franchises, yes this is one of the cases, but being in a professional field you have to accept that one side is emotional and one side is something very big," Balaji added.

Check IPL 2024 Points Table here

"When you come to replace a personality like Rohit Sharma who is already a phenomenal achiever when it comes to Mumbai Indians. It will take some time, it will settle."

 

Mumbai Indians lost their IPL 2024 opener against Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya's men will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27. 

Historically, Mumbai have been a slow starter in Indian Premier League. 


Also Read

Confirmed: Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians from GT ahead of IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya to rejoin Mumbai Indians - Report

IPL 2024 today's match: SRH vs MI Playing 11, live match time, streaming

IPL 2024 Auction: Players Sunrisers Hyderabad would eye for a perfect squad

IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH Highlights: Rana rises to the ocassion in thrilling win

IPL 2024 today's match: SRH vs MI Playing 11, live match time, streaming

IPL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS CSK vs GT: Dube, bowlers star as Chennai win by 63 runs

Mumbai's Rohit to LSG's KL Rahul: Watch IPL teams celebrate Holi in style

IPL 2024 schedule: Chennai gets final, Ahmedabad playoffs; 5 games in Delhi

IPL 2024 RCB vs PBKS Highlights: Karthik, Kohli win thriller for Bengaluru

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rohit SharmaIndian Premier LeagueHardik PandyaMumbai Indians

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story