Raina to Gaikwad: Highest run-getters for Chennai Supers Kings | IPL 2024

|Ruturaj Gaikwad batting & fielding Stats in Indian Premier League history
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|Career
|54
|5
|1858
|101*
|38.71
|1377
|134.93
|1
|14
|167
|74
|31
|2024
|2
|0
|61
|46
|30.5
|51
|119.61
|0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|2023
|16
|1
|590
|92
|42.14
|400
|147.5
|0
|4
|46
|30
|17
|2022
|14
|0
|368
|99
|26.29
|291
|126.46
|0
|3
|33
|14
|4
|2021
|16
|2
|635
|101*
|45.35
|466
|136.26
|1
|4
|64
|23
|6
|2020
|6
|2
|204
|72
|51
|169
|120.71
|0
|3
|16
|6
|4
|Most runs for Chennai Super Kings in Indian premier League history
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Suresh Raina
|2008-2021
|200
|195
|28
|5529
|109*
|33.1
|3980
|138.91
|2
|38
|8
|494
|219
|MS Dhoni
|2008-2024
|246
|214
|86
|4957
|84*
|38.72
|3597
|137.8
|-
|23
|7
|344
|235
|Faf du Plessis
|2012-2021
|100
|93
|9
|2932
|96
|34.9
|2220
|132.07
|-
|21
|5
|269
|93
|Mike Hussey
|2008-2015
|64
|63
|9
|2213
|116*
|40.98
|1802
|122.8
|1
|17
|1
|230
|52
|Murali Vijay
|2009-2020
|89
|89
|4
|2205
|127
|25.94
|1786
|123.46
|2
|10
|5
|203
|83
|Ambati Rayudu
|2018-2023
|90
|80
|15
|1932
|100*
|29.72
|1494
|129.31
|1
|8
|5
|154
|94
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|2020-2024
|54
|53
|5
|1858
|101*
|38.7
|1377
|134.93
|1
|14
|4
|167
|74
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2012-2024
|174
|126
|56
|1818
|62*
|25.97
|1326
|137.1
|-
|2
|6
|126
|75
|S Badrinath
|2008-2013
|114
|82
|23
|1667
|71*
|28.25
|1455
|114.57
|-
|12
|6
|168
|32
|Dwayne Bravo
|2011-2022
|130
|86
|39
|1280
|68
|27.23
|931
|137.48
|-
|3
|4
|97
|59
