IPL 2024: SRH vs RR head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has an excellant record against England captain Jos Buttler historically in T20 cricket, dismissing him in 6 of their 16 meetings. Buttler's strike rate against Bhuvi is just 114 .
Buttler will be expected to be cautious early in an attempt to ‘see off’ Bhuvi’s new ball threat, with strong head-to-head records against the rest of SRHs bowlers - all strike rates being above 140.
Should he be successful, Buttler will be looking to add to his excellent recent record against the Orange army, passing fifty in three of his last four outings including 95 last time out and his career highest score of 124 against SRH in Delhi back in 2021.
In the head-to-head battle, nothing seperates the two teams as they have won nine matches each
Total matches played: 18
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 9
Rajasthan Royals won: 9
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0
SRH vs RR head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad
Total matches played: 4
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 3
Rajasthan Royals won: 1
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0
SRH vs RR head-to-head in Jaipur
Matches played: 4
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 2
Rajasthan Royals won: 2
Abandoned: 0
SRH vs RR head-to-head venue-wise
At Venues
Matches played
Rajasthan won
Hyderabad won
Arun Jaitley Stadium
2
2
-
Brabourne Stadium
1
-
1
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium
1
1
-
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
3
1
2
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
1
1
-
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
4
1
3
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
1
-
1
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
4
2
2
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
1
1
-
In Countries
Matches played
RR win
SRH win
India
14
7
7
United Arab Emirates
4
2
2
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium key stats
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium IPL Stats
Numbers
Matches
74
Matches won batting first
33
Matches won batting second
41
Average first innings total
161.61
Runs per over
8.11
Runs per wicket
26.39
Highest total recorded
277/3 by SRH vs MI in 2024
Lowest total recorded
80/10 by DC vs SRH in 2013
IPL Record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats
Numbers
Matches
10
Matches won batting first
7
Matches won batting second
3
Average first innings score
183.7
Average first innings winning score
191
Average powerplay score
54
Average death-over score
52.5
IPL 2024 Stats
Matches: 3
Matches won batting first: 2
Matches won batting second: 1
Average first innings total: 216
Average second innings total: 194
Hyderabad pitch report for SRH vs RR match
At the start of the IPL 2024, Hyderabad wicket was the batting paradise with batters sending bowlers for a leatherhunt. However, in the previous match in Hyderabad, spinners did get some assistance from the pitch.
Hyderabad weather forecast during SRH vs RR IPL match
According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Hyderabad on May 2. The temperature is likely to be around 40 degree celcius at the start of the match. The humidity is likely to be around 22 per cent, which means dew might not play a big role in the second innings.