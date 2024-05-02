Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: SRH vs RR head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: SRH vs RR head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has an excellant record against England captain Jos Buttler historically in T20 cricket, dismissing him in 6 of their 16 meetings. Buttler's strike rate against Bhuvi is just 114 .

SRH vs RR head-to-head stats
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In Match 51 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 2 (Thursday). 

Match-ups: Bhuvneshwar vs Jos Buttler

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Bhuvneshwar Kumar has an excellant record against England captain Jos Buttler historically in T20 cricket, dismissing him in 6 of their 16 meetings. Buttler's strike rate against Bhuvi is just 114 .

Buttler will be expected to be cautious early in an attempt to ‘see off’ Bhuvi’s new ball threat, with strong head-to-head records against the rest of SRHs bowlers - all strike rates being above 140.

Should he be successful, Buttler will be looking to add to his excellent recent record against the Orange army, passing fifty in three of his last four outings including 95 last time out and his career highest score of 124 against SRH in Delhi back in 2021.

Check IPL 2024 points table here

SRH vs RR Head to head in IPL history

In the head-to-head battle, nothing seperates the two teams as they have won nine matches each

  • Total matches played: 18
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 9
  • Rajasthan Royals won: 9
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0
SRH vs RR head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

  • Total matches played: 4
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 3
  • Rajasthan Royals won: 1
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0


SRH vs RR head-to-head in Jaipur

  • Matches played: 4
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 2
  • Rajasthan Royals won: 2
  • Abandoned: 0

SRH vs RR head-to-head venue-wise

At Venues Matches played Rajasthan won Hyderabad won
Arun Jaitley Stadium 2 2 -
Brabourne Stadium 1 - 1
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium 1 1 -
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3 1 2
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 -
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 4 1 3
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 - 1
Sawai Mansingh Stadium 4 2 2
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 -
In Countries Matches played RR win SRH win
India 14 7 7
United Arab Emirates 4 2 2
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium key stats

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 74
Matches won batting first 33
Matches won batting second 41
Average first innings total 161.61
Runs per over 8.11
Runs per wicket 26.39
Highest total recorded 277/3 by SRH vs MI in 2024
Lowest total recorded 80/10 by DC vs SRH in 2013

IPL Record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats Numbers
Matches 10
Matches won batting first 7
Matches won batting second 3
Average first innings score 183.7
Average first innings winning score 191
Average powerplay score 54
Average death-over score 52.5

IPL 2024 Stats

Matches: 3

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 1

Average first innings total: 216

Average second innings total: 194

Hyderabad pitch report for SRH vs RR match

At the start of the IPL 2024, Hyderabad wicket was the batting paradise with batters sending bowlers for a leatherhunt. However, in the previous match in Hyderabad, spinners did get some assistance from the pitch.

Hyderabad weather forecast during SRH vs RR IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Hyderabad on May 2. The temperature is likely to be around 40 degree celcius at the start of the match. The humidity is likely to be around 22 per cent, which means dew might not play a big role in the second innings.

Also Read

IPL 2024 - most runs to most sixes: SRH vs MI match breaks many T20 record

IPL 2024: SRH vs RCB head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH head-to-head, Bengaluru pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: DC vs SRH head-to-head, Kotla pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: SRH vs RCB Playing 11- Undadkat replaces Sundar in Hyderabad's XI

Gavaskar reveals why Rinku was excluded from India's T20 World Cup squad

Hardik Pandya will be a different player in T20 World Cup: Gavaskar

IPL 2024: KKR's Rana suspended for one match, fined 100 per cent match fees

IPL 2024: CSK vs PBKS head-to-head, Chennai pitch report, weather forecast

T20 World Cup 2024: India full schedule, squad, IND-PAK match timings (IST)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadRajasthan Royals

First Published: May 02 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story