IPL 2024: Watch Hardik Pandya to Coetzee in Mumbai Indians' pre-season camp

Bowling coach. Reporting for duty #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @malinga_ninety9 @hardikpandya7— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 12, 2024
Where is Ishan Kishan?
Ishan Kishan, who skipped the Ranji Trophy after not being picked by the senior men’s team ever since his mid-tour return from South Africa, missed the first practice session for his team. Kishan trained with Panday brothers Hardik and Krunal at the Kiran More Acadamey in Baroda while there were constant chances for him to play in the Ranji Trophy.