IPL 2024: Watch Hardik Pandya to Coetzee in Mumbai Indians' pre-season camp

Mumbai Indians’ new skipper Hardik Pandya on Tuesday, March 12, joined the team alongside a few other players at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) Stadium in Brabourne on the first day of the pre-season camp for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. But the big names of Mumbai Indians squad were missing from the first camp of the season.

The Mumbai Indians team started their first practice with a grilling session in the nets. Pandya, South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee, domestic players Shreyas Gopal, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Madhwal and Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar were present at the CCI.



Where is Ishan Kishan?



Ishan Kishan, who skipped the Ranji Trophy after not being picked by the senior men’s team ever since his mid-tour return from South Africa, missed the first practice session for his team. Kishan trained with Panday brothers Hardik and Krunal at the Kiran More Acadamey in Baroda while there were constant chances for him to play in the Ranji Trophy.





What about Surya and Rohit?

Suryakumar Yadav is still recovering from his injury sustained while on a tour of South Africa in 2023 while Rohit Sharma who won the Test series as captain of the Indian team on March 9 in Dharamsala, will join the side soon in Mumbai. Courtesy of his denial to play domestic cricket, the Jharkhand player alongside Shreyas Iyer was removed from the BCCI central contracts recently.

