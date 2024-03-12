Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: Watch Hardik Pandya to Coetzee in Mumbai Indians' pre-season camp

IPL 2024: Watch Hardik Pandya to Coetzee in Mumbai Indians' pre-season camp

Mumbai Indians started their pre-season camp for the Indian Premier League 2024 on Tuesday, March 12 with skipper Hardik Pandya in attendance

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya during pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2024. Photo: Mumbai Indians
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 8:40 PM IST
Mumbai Indians’ new skipper Hardik Pandya on Tuesday, March 12, joined the team alongside a few other players at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) Stadium in Brabourne on the first day of the pre-season camp for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. But the big names of Mumbai Indians squad were missing from the first camp of the season.

The Mumbai Indians team started their first practice with a grilling session in the nets. Pandya, South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee, domestic players Shreyas Gopal, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Madhwal and Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar were present at the CCI. 

Where is Ishan Kishan?

Ishan Kishan, who skipped the Ranji Trophy after not being picked by the senior men’s team ever since his mid-tour return from South Africa, missed the first practice session for his team. Kishan trained with Panday brothers Hardik and Krunal at the Kiran More Acadamey in Baroda while there were constant chances for him to play in the Ranji Trophy. 

Courtesy of his denial to play domestic cricket, the Jharkhand player alongside Shreyas Iyer was removed from the BCCI central contracts recently. 

What about Surya and Rohit?

Suryakumar Yadav is still recovering from his injury sustained while on a tour of South Africa in 2023 while Rohit Sharma who won the Test series as captain of the Indian team on March 9 in Dharamsala, will join the side soon in Mumbai. 

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

