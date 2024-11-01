IPL 2025 Auction promises explosive bidding wars for cricket's big names

With the IPL 2025 mega auction around the corner, franchises are bracing for intense bidding wars as marquee players prepare to enter the spotlight. Cricket fans and team owners alike are anticipating fierce competition to secure their top choices, with the likes of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Trent Boult ready to command the bidding floor.

Here are some of the players who are expected to trigger a bidding war this time:

KL Rahul

KL Rahul batting and fielding stats in IPL YEAR MATCHES NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 132 20 4683 132* 45.47 3479 134.61 4 37 400 187 76 7 2024 14 0 520 82 37.14 382 136.13 0 4 45 19 15 2 2023 9 1 274 74 34.25 242 113.22 0 2 28 4 4 0 2022 15 3 616 103* 51.33 455 135.38 2 4 45 30 9 0 2021 13 3 626 98* 62.6 451 138.8 0 6 48 30 11 0 2020 14 2 670 132* 55.83 518 129.34 1 5 58 23 10 0 2019 14 3 593 100* 53.9 438 135.38 1 6 49 25 7 0 2018 14 2 659 95* 54.91 416 158.41 0 6 66 32 10 1 2016 14 3 397 68* 44.11 271 146.49 0 4 37 16 5 4 2015 9 3 142 44* 28.4 126 112.69 0 0 8 5 1 0 2014 11 0 166 46 20.75 164 101.21 0 0 12 3 4 0 2013 5 0 20 12 10 16 125 0 0 4 0 0 0 Once the face of Lucknow Super Giants, former skipper KL Rahul was left off LSG’s retention list, a decision that now primes him for a major bid. Rumour has it that Royal Challengers Bengaluru has their eye on him, and with his proven calibre, Rahul could become one of the hottest picks of the season.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant IPL batting and fielding stats YEAR MATCHES NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 111 17 3284 128* 35.31 2205 148.93 1 18 296 154 75 23 2024 13 2 446 88* 40.55 287 155.4 0 3 36 25 11 5 2022 14 2 340 44 30.91 224 151.79 0 0 35 16 8 4 2021 16 4 419 58* 34.91 326 128.52 0 3 42 10 10 3 2020 14 3 343 56 31.18 301 113.95 0 1 31 9 13 0 2019 16 3 488 78* 37.53 300 162.66 0 3 37 27 18 6 2018 14 1 684 128* 52.61 394 173.6 1 5 68 37 4 2 2017 14 0 366 97 26.14 221 165.61 0 2 28 24 8 3 2016 10 2 198 69 24.75 152 130.26 0 1 19 6 3 0 In a surprising move, Delhi Capitals released Rishabh Pant, making the dynamic wicketkeeper-batter available to the highest bidder. Known for his fearless style, Pant is sure to be a target for multiple franchises, setting the stage for a thrilling auction.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer IPL batting and fielding stats YEAR MATCHES NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 115 18 3127 96 32.24 2453 127.48 0 21 271 113 49 0 2024 14 5 351 58* 39 239 146.86 0 2 34 14 10 0 2022 14 1 401 85 30.85 298 134.56 0 3 41 11 5 0 2021 8 3 175 47* 35 171 102.33 0 0 7 5 6 0 2020 17 2 519 88* 34.6 421 123.27 0 3 40 16 6 0 2019 16 1 463 67 30.86 386 119.94 0 3 41 14 8 0 2018 14 3 411 93* 37.36 310 132.58 0 4 29 21 5 0 2017 12 2 338 96 33.8 243 139.09 0 2 36 10 3 0 2016 6 0 30 19 5 43 69.76 0 0 2 1 4 0 2015 14 1 439 83 33.76 342 128.36 0 4 41 21 2 0 Last season’s title-winning captain for Kolkata Knight Riders, Shreyas Iyer, was informed he wouldn’t be retained for the auction, a bold call by KKR. Whether letting their championship leader go will backfire remains to be seen, but Iyer’s skills make him a top prospect.

Trent Boult