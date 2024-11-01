Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 Auction promises explosive bidding wars for cricket's big names

IPL 2025 Auction promises explosive bidding wars for cricket's big names

The likes of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, among others, are ready to take the mega auction by storm this year. IPl 2025 mega auction is likely to take place in the last week of November

IPL 2025 auction
IPL 2025 auction
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 12:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With the IPL 2025 mega auction around the corner, franchises are bracing for intense bidding wars as marquee players prepare to enter the spotlight. Cricket fans and team owners alike are anticipating fierce competition to secure their top choices, with the likes of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Trent Boult ready to command the bidding floor.
 
Here are some of the players who are expected to trigger a bidding war this time:
 
KL Rahul
 
Once the face of Lucknow Super Giants, former skipper KL Rahul was left off LSG’s retention list, a decision that now primes him for a major bid. Rumour has it that Royal Challengers Bengaluru has their eye on him, and with his proven calibre, Rahul could become one of the hottest picks of the season. 
KL Rahul batting and fielding stats in IPL
YEAR MATCHES NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 132 20 4683 132* 45.47 3479 134.61 4 37 400 187 76 7
2024 14 0 520 82 37.14 382 136.13 0 4 45 19 15 2
2023 9 1 274 74 34.25 242 113.22 0 2 28 4 4 0
2022 15 3 616 103* 51.33 455 135.38 2 4 45 30 9 0
2021 13 3 626 98* 62.6 451 138.8 0 6 48 30 11 0
2020 14 2 670 132* 55.83 518 129.34 1 5 58 23 10 0
2019 14 3 593 100* 53.9 438 135.38 1 6 49 25 7 0
2018 14 2 659 95* 54.91 416 158.41 0 6 66 32 10 1
2016 14 3 397 68* 44.11 271 146.49 0 4 37 16 5 4
2015 9 3 142 44* 28.4 126 112.69 0 0 8 5 1 0
2014 11 0 166 46 20.75 164 101.21 0 0 12 3 4 0
2013 5 0 20 12 10 16 125 0 0 4 0 0 0
 
Rishabh Pant

More From This Section

Players who are representing national team should get preference: Rohit

Punjab Kings announce player retentions ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

IPL 2025 Retention: SRH's full list of retained players and players' salary

IPL 2025 Retention: Rajasthan Royals' retained, released players; full list

IPL 2025 Retention: Gujarat Titans' retained, released players; full list

 
In a surprising move, Delhi Capitals released Rishabh Pant, making the dynamic wicketkeeper-batter available to the highest bidder. Known for his fearless style, Pant is sure to be a target for multiple franchises, setting the stage for a thrilling auction. 
Rishabh Pant IPL batting and fielding stats
YEAR MATCHES NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 111 17 3284 128* 35.31 2205 148.93 1 18 296 154 75 23
2024 13 2 446 88* 40.55 287 155.4 0 3 36 25 11 5
2022 14 2 340 44 30.91 224 151.79 0 0 35 16 8 4
2021 16 4 419 58* 34.91 326 128.52 0 3 42 10 10 3
2020 14 3 343 56 31.18 301 113.95 0 1 31 9 13 0
2019 16 3 488 78* 37.53 300 162.66 0 3 37 27 18 6
2018 14 1 684 128* 52.61 394 173.6 1 5 68 37 4 2
2017 14 0 366 97 26.14 221 165.61 0 2 28 24 8 3
2016 10 2 198 69 24.75 152 130.26 0 1 19 6 3 0
 
Shreyas Iyer
 
Last season’s title-winning captain for Kolkata Knight Riders, Shreyas Iyer, was informed he wouldn’t be retained for the auction, a bold call by KKR. Whether letting their championship leader go will backfire remains to be seen, but Iyer’s skills make him a top prospect. 
Shreyas Iyer IPL batting and fielding stats
YEAR MATCHES NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 115 18 3127 96 32.24 2453 127.48 0 21 271 113 49 0
2024 14 5 351 58* 39 239 146.86 0 2 34 14 10 0
2022 14 1 401 85 30.85 298 134.56 0 3 41 11 5 0
2021 8 3 175 47* 35 171 102.33 0 0 7 5 6 0
2020 17 2 519 88* 34.6 421 123.27 0 3 40 16 6 0
2019 16 1 463 67 30.86 386 119.94 0 3 41 14 8 0
2018 14 3 411 93* 37.36 310 132.58 0 4 29 21 5 0
2017 12 2 338 96 33.8 243 139.09 0 2 36 10 3 0
2016 6 0 30 19 5 43 69.76 0 0 2 1 4 0
2015 14 1 439 83 33.76 342 128.36 0 4 41 21 2 0
 
Trent Boult
 
Rajasthan Royals’ ace in the powerplay and death overs, Trent Boult, was also released, opening the doors for franchises in need of a potent new-ball bowler. Boult’s ability to unsettle top-order batters is expected to spark a bidding frenzy as teams vie for his expertise.  
Trent Boult IPL bowling stats
YEAR MATCHES BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W
Career 104 2337 3230 121 4/18 26.69 8.29 19.31 1 0
2024 16 320 443 16 3/22 27.69 8.31 20 0 0
2023 10 228 312
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IPL 2025 Retentions: Full list of retained players and their IPL salary

IPL 2025 Retention: KKR's full list of retained players and players' salary

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer to trigger bidding wars in IPL 2025 auction

IPL 2025 Retention: Punjab Kings' retained, released players; full list

IPL 2025 Retention: CSK's full list of retained players and players' salary

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueIPL auctionDelhi CapitalsLucknow Super GiantsMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers BangaloreSunrisers HyderabadChennai Super KingsRajasthan RoyalsKolkata Knight RidersGujarat TitansPunjab Kings

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story