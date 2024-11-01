Players who are representing national team should get preference: Rohit

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday backed the retention of national team players in the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025 while franchise skipper Hardik Pandya summed it up as "five fingers but one fist".

Mumbai Indians chose to retain five Indian players as the IPL franchises submitted their list of retentions to end weeks of speculations around who were going to stay with their teams and who would be entering the auction pool. Check India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here

"The players who are representing the national team at the highest level should get the preference. It's a very tough one when you come into a fresh auction and you start retaining players," former MI skipper Rohit said after being retained by the five-time winners.

After a disastrous last season when they finished at the bottom of the 10-team league, Rohit said MI will look to put their best foot forward in the next edition.

"With Mumbai, we have always tried maintaining a core group of players. Moving forward, I just feel that we can have a good auction and create a group of players who can be match-winners for us.

"We will put the right foot forward and bring the legacy back where it belongs." There have also been plenty of chatter around Rohit's future in the side after he was replaced by Hardik as captain before the start of last year's tournament.

"I have played so much cricket for Mumbai Indians. I am happy to be here. We haven't had the best of the season in the last two or three years. But we are quite determined to change that. We will be looking forward to each other's help. And hopefully, we can turn things around," Rohit said.

"Mumbai Indians has a rich history of winning trophies, winning games out of unbelievable situations. Since I have retired from the (international) format, I think this is the perfect spot for me." Hardik will be eager to start afresh after last season's disappointment in a franchise with whom he has achieved so much success as a player.

"Everything that I've achieved in my life has been part of Mumbai Indians. We remember, as a group, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. All our fans know what happened in those years. We are going to come back in 2025 even stronger than that," he said.

"You lose and win on the ground. It is just preparation. I like to work hard. I like to prepare well," Hardik was quoted as saying by the franchise.

Mumbai Indians are left with Rs 45 crore after retaining Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 16.35 crore), Hardik (Rs 16.35 crore), Rohit (Rs 16.30 crore) and Tilak Varma (Rs 8 crore).

Hardik added, "Five people who we all have cherished a lot of good memories together. We are as one. We are five fingers but one fist. That's how I look at it.

"We are going to come in all guns blazing, with brotherhood, friendship and at the same point of time we are going to back each other no matter what happens." In the Punjab Kings franchise, Shashank Singh got the top retention at Rs 5.5 crore while Prabhsimran Singh was retained at Rs 4 crore.

Speaking about the move, PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting said, "Prabhsimran is someone we've invested in with great expectations. Shashank's skill set is highly sought after, and following his standout performances, he was impossible to overlook.

"We aim to bring back some of our other players at the auction." Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore) and Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore) are the three players retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

'We are thrilled to retain Yash Dayal, an extraordinary talent whose career is on an upward trajectory.

"His unique ability as a left-arm bowler, capable of swinging the ball in both directions, adds a valuable dimension to our bowling attack -- one that is increasingly rare in the auction landscape," said Andy Flower, RCB's head coach.

Rajasthan Royals have retained Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma.

""The last few seasons have truly been remarkable for our franchise. We have been able to deliver some special moments for our fans and were able to create an environment in the dressing room where some of our young talent has been groomed to be the next generation of superstars for Indian cricket," said skipper Samson in a RR press release.

Samson, who is set to embark on his 11th season with the Jaipur-based franchise, has been retained at a value of RS 18 crore.

During the past four seasons under his captaincy, the team has made the play-offs twice, including a runner-up finish in IPL 2022.

"I am incredibly fortunate to be able to continue this incredible journey for both myself and the franchise under the esteemed leadership of Rahul Dravid and ably supported by Kumar Sangakkara.

"It gives me immense pride and I accept this responsibility with the utmost humility to keep leading this franchise and team into what we all want to make into the best phase in the franchise's history," added Samson.