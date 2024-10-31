Punjab Kings announce player retentions ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

The Punjab Kings have announced their player retentions ahead of the upcoming IPL mega auction, with Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh set to stay with the team.

Punjab Kings retained players - Shashank Singh Rs 5.5 Crore Prabhsimran Singh Rs 4 Crore Shashank Singh gets the nod by PBKS Head coach Ricky Ponting commented on the decision, saying, "Prabhsimran is a player we have high hopes for and have invested in. Shashank's abilities are exactly what teams need, and after his impressive performances, it was hard to overlook him. We’re aiming to bring back some of our other players at the auction as well."

Shashank, who scored 354 runs across 14 games for the Kings in IPL 2024 with a strike rate of 164.65, expressed his gratitude, saying, "I’m thankful to the team for their confidence in me. I look forward to working with Coach Ponting and continuing to contribute to our success."

Reflecting on his commitment to PBKS for a seventh season, Prabhsimran shared, "I've always wanted to represent Punjab Kings and repay their trust in me. With Ricky Ponting leading the team, I’m excited to develop further and help drive our pursuit of victory." Punjab have had a history of not retaining too many players and bringing up a new look to the side whenever they get a chance to do so. Their star pacer Arshdeep Singh who was expected to be retained by the Kings wasn't picked up by them. As a result Punjab will be entering the IPL 2025 auction with a big purse of Rs 110.5 Crore which could be a big factor considering the quality of players at hand in the auction.