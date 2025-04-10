IPL 2025: CSK vs KKR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Chennai Super Kings are set to face off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 25th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The high-stakes encounter will take place at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The ongoing season will see a total of 74 matches played across 13 different cities over the next two months, with the excitement building toward the playoffs. Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator are scheduled for May 20 and 21 in Hyderabad, while Qualifier 2 and the grand finale will take place in Kolkata on May 23 and 25, respectively.

Kolkata Knight Riders come into this clash after a narrow defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. In a nail-biting high-scoring thriller, KKR managed to post 234 runs while chasing a target of 238, ultimately falling short by just four runs. They currently occupy the sixth spot on the points table with two wins and three losses from five matches.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB vs DC Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have had a tough start to their campaign. They were beaten by Punjab Kings in their previous outing and are struggling at the bottom end of the table with only one win in five games. As both teams aim to bounce back, this matchup promises to deliver an exciting and hard-fought contest.

IPL 2025: CSK vs KKR playing 11

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): MS Dhoni (wk), Devon Conway, RD Gaikwad (C), S Dubey, Rachin Ravindra, RA Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, KK Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Q de Kock (wk), RK Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane (C), VR Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, AD Russell, SP Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, H Rana, SH Johnson

Also Read

CSK vs KKR head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 30

CSK won: 19

KKR won: 10

No result: 1

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Rayudu responds to backlash over showing support for MS Dhoni Abandoned: 0

Squads of both teams

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

IPL 2025 match on April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live toss, CSK vs KKR telecast, and Chennai vs Kolkata live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 11 (Friday) in IPL 2025?

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in IPL 2025 on April 11 (Friday).

What is the venue of the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

Chennai's M.A Chidambaram Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11th.

When will the live toss for the CSK vs KKR take place?

The live toss for the CSK vs KKR cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 11, while the match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match in India?

Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the CSK vs KKR match.