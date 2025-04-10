IPL 2025: RCB vs DC head-to-head record, key toss stats in Bengaluru

The race for the top position in the points table intensifies as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the upcoming match of IPL 2025. The game will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday evening.

Both teams are currently in the top three with six points each. Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, remain unbeaten with three wins out of three, sitting at the top of the table. Meanwhile, RCB is close behind, having secured three victories from four matches, with their only loss coming at home.

RCB vs DC head-to-head:

The two teams have played against each other 31 times in IPL, out of which RCB have won 19 matches while DC have won 11 matches with one match ending in no result.

Overall

Total matches played: 31

RCB won: 19

DC won: 11

N/R: 1

RCB vs DC head-to-head stats across venues:

RCB vs DC H2H stats Venue Matches Played RCB Won DC won No Result Arun Jaitley Stadium 10 6 4 - Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 1 1 - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 13 8 4 1 Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 1 - - Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium 1 1 - - Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 - - Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 - 1 - St George's Park 1 - 1 - The Wanderers Stadium 1 1 - - Wankhede Stadium 1 1 - -

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?

The two teams last met in the same venue in match number 62 of IPL 2024, RCb came out victorious and won the tie by 47 runs against Delhi Capitals on May 12.