Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Rayudu responds to backlash over showing support for MS Dhoni

IPL 2025: Rayudu responds to backlash over showing support for MS Dhoni

Despite the noise, Rayudu has continued to publicly support Dhoni and CSK, often backing them through his appearances on Star Sports during pre-match, mid-match, and post-match shows.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu has addressed the backlash he’s received for consistently standing by MS Dhoni during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Dhoni, the legendary former CSK skipper, has come under scrutiny for his batting position this season, sparking debate among fans and pundits alike.
 
Despite the noise, Rayudu has continued to publicly support Dhoni and CSK, often backing them through his appearances on Star Sports during pre-match, mid-match, and post-match shows. His unwavering stance, however, has not been welcomed by everyone.
 
Many social media users criticized and trolled Rayudu for defending Dhoni, prompting the former Indian cricketer to break his silence on platform X (formerly Twitter). In a bold response, Rayudu reaffirmed his loyalty to Dhoni, dismissing the negativity aimed at him. 
 

“I was a Thala fan, I am a Thala fan, and I will always remain one. No matter what others think or say, it won’t change my view, not even by one percent. Instead of spending money on negative PR, why not put that towards helping those in need? It could make a real difference to the lives of underprivileged people,” Rayudu wrote.
 
Rayudu’s message resonated with many fans, especially those who continue to hold Dhoni in high regard. His statement has sparked a renewed conversation around fan loyalty and the treatment of players turned commentators in today’s digital age.

Topics : MS Dhoni Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

