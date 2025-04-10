Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of IPL 2025, MS Dhoni to take over as captain

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2025 after suffering a hairline fracture in his elbow. CSK's head coach, Stephen Fleming, confirmed that MS Dhoni will take over the captaincy for the rest of the season ahead of their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, April 11.

There were initial reports of Gaikwad being injured before CSK's previous match against Punjab Kings. Despite concerns, Gaikwad played in the game, but CSK fell short, losing by 18 runs. The franchise later revealed the change in leadership through a post on their X account, wishing Gaikwad a speedy recovery. Gaikwad had sustained a blow to his right forearm during the loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad is ruled out of the season due to a hairline fracture of the elbow. MS DHONI TO LEAD. GET WELL SOON, RUTU!" CSK posted on X.

Fleming explained, "He got hit in Guwahati and played with some pain. We did an X-ray, but it was inconclusive. An MRI showed a fracture in his radial neck." He expressed sympathy for Gaikwad, praising his efforts to play through the pain. "Unfortunately, he'll be out for the rest of the tournament. MS Dhoni will take over as captain."