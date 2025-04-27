IPL 2025: DC vs RCB Playing 11, RCB batters vs DC bowlers matchups

ALSO READ: It's good to see bowlers making a difference this season: Prasidh Krishna Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face off in Match 46 of the IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 27.

The Capitals have been in impressive form this season, securing six wins from eight outings and currently sitting in second place on the points table. Their most recent victory came against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, where they dominated with a convincing performance.

RCB, on the other hand, also boast six victories but have suffered three losses, placing them just behind DC at No. 3 in the standings. Led by Rajat Patidar, the team is riding high after back-to-back wins—first over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur and then against Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru.

The last meeting between these two teams earlier this season saw Delhi chase down a target of 164 runs with six wickets in hand and more than two overs to spare, highlighting their dominance in that encounter.

Axar Patel captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 9

Wins: 5

Losses: 4

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 75

Rajat Patidar captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 9

Wins: 5

Losses: 4

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 66.67

DC Playing 11 vs RCB (Probable)

Delhi have been consistent with their eleven despite Faf du Plessis' absence due to injury. They will be looking to win again in front of their home fans in order stay in the top 4 on the night as well.

DC Playing 11 (Probable): Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera.

Impact Player: Donovan Ferreira

DC squad for IPL 2025: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Donovan Ferreira, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, Tripurana Vijay, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

RCB Playing 11 vs DC (Probable)

Rajat Patidar’s team heads into this contest on the back of consecutive victories over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur and Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru. They would be banking on their lethal bowling attack again to produce some brilliance on the night.

RCB Playing 11 (Probable): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

RCB squad for IPL 2025: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

