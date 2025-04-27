Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: DC vs RCB Playing 11, RCB batters vs DC bowlers matchups

The last meeting between these two teams earlier this season saw Delhi chase down a target of 164 runs with six wickets in hand and more than two overs to spare.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 4:06 PM IST
Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face off in Match 46 of the IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 27. 
 
The Capitals have been in impressive form this season, securing six wins from eight outings and currently sitting in second place on the points table. Their most recent victory came against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, where they dominated with a convincing performance.
 
RCB, on the other hand, also boast six victories but have suffered three losses, placing them just behind DC at No. 3 in the standings. Led by Rajat Patidar, the team is riding high after back-to-back wins—first over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur and then against Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru.
 
The last meeting between these two teams earlier this season saw Delhi chase down a target of 164 runs with six wickets in hand and more than two overs to spare, highlighting their dominance in that encounter.
 
Axar Patel captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 9
Wins: 5
Losses: 4
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 75
 
Rajat Patidar captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 9
Wins: 5
Losses: 4
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 66.67
 
DC Playing 11 vs RCB (Probable)
 
Delhi have been consistent with their eleven despite Faf du Plessis' absence due to injury. They will be looking to win again in front of their home fans in order stay in the top 4 on the night as well.
 
DC Playing 11 (Probable): Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera.
 
Impact Player: Donovan Ferreira
 
DC squad for IPL 2025: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Donovan Ferreira, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, Tripurana Vijay, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari
 
RCB Playing 11 vs DC (Probable)
 
Rajat Patidar’s team heads into this contest on the back of consecutive victories over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur and Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru. They would be banking on their lethal bowling attack again to produce some brilliance on the night.
 
RCB Playing 11 (Probable): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.
 
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma
 
RCB squad for IPL 2025: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh
 
Check out the players' match-up ahead of the DC vs RCB match here. The players' battle stats will help you create Delhi vs Bangalore fantasy playing 11 based on facts.
 
DC vs RCB Key Player Battles 
DC Batters vs RCB Bowlers
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Faf du Plessis Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 17 106 1 106 143
Faf du Plessis Krunal Pandya IPL 7 69 1 69 123
Faf du Plessis Lungi Ngidi T20s 5 28 3 9.3 117
KL Rahul Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 10 109 1 109 111
KL Rahul Josh Hazlewood T20s 8 104 2 52 171
KL Rahul Krunal Pandya T20s 10 85 1 85 105
KL Rahul Yash Dayal IPL 3 39 0 - 205
KL Rahul Lungi Ngidi T20s 3 5 3 1.7 50
Karun Nair Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 5 29 1 29 121
Tristan Stubbs Romario Shepherd T20s 5 63 1 63 191
Axar Patel Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 11 60 2 30 177
 
RCB Batters vs DC Bowlers
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Phil Salt Axar Patel T20s 4 18 2 9 113
Phil Salt Mitchell Starc T20s 2 44 0 - 232
Virat Kohli Axar Patel IPL 12 90 1 90 118
Virat Kohli Kuldeep Yadav IPL 6 61 1 61 115
Virat Kohli Mitchell Starc T20s 9 88 0 - 173
Virat Kohli T Natarajan IPL 6 54 1 54 169
Virat Kohli Mohit Sharma IPL 12 90 0 - 145
Devdutt Padikkal Axar Patel IPL 4 40 0 - 182
Devdutt Padikkal T Natarajan T20s 4 43 0 - 159
Rajat Patidar Axar Patel IPL 3 30 1 30 167
Jitesh Sharma Axar Patel IPL 3 13 2 6.5 87
Jitesh Sharma Kuldeep Yadav IPL 4 31 2 15.5 111
Tim David Mukesh Kumar T20s 6 63 1 63 242
Tim David Mukesh Kumar IPL 2 32 1 32 320
Tim David Axar Patel T20s 9 38 2 19 119
Tim David T Natarajan IPL 2 47 0 - 294
Krunal Pandya Kuldeep Yadav IPL 4 20 1 20 100
Krunal Pandya Mohit Sharma IPL 2 17 2 8.5 189
Krunal Pandya Mukesh Kumar T20s 5 18 2 9 95
Liam Livingstone Axar Patel T20s 9 29 2 14.5 94
Liam Livingstone Kuldeep Yadav T20s 5 23 1 23 89
 
First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

