IPL 2025: MI vs LSG playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: We need to have big heart, it's a batter's game now - Bishnoi Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a crucial mid-table clash on Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Both teams are locked at 10 points each after nine games and are separated only by net run rate.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: We always backed Rohit, knew he would come back - Kieron Pollard MI, riding a four-match winning streak, are peaking at the right time with Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Trent Boult all finding top form. Rohit’s controlled aggression has paid dividends, with two explosive half-centuries recently. Suryakumar and Tilak Varma have regained fluency, while Pandya continues to shine as an all-rounder.

LSG will rely heavily on their overseas trio — Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, and Aiden Markram — who have been central to their success. Bowling smartly rather than intimidatingly, LSG will lean on Shardul Thakur’s local knowledge and Digvesh Rathi’s breakthrough season to counter MI's momentum. The harsh Mumbai heat could add another layer to this intense battle.

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG playing 11 (probables)

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probables): Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

Impact players: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probables): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan

Impact players: Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh

MI vs LSG head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 6

MI won: 1

LSG won: 5

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

MI squad:

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur

LSG squad:

Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

IPL 2025 Match 45 on April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants live toss, MI vs LSG telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash in the afternoon match on April 27 (Sunday) in IPL 2025?

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will clash in the afternoon match of IPL 2025 on April 27 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the Mumbai vs Lucknow IPL 2025 match?

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

When will the live toss for the MI vs LSG match take place?

The live toss for the MI vs LSG match will take place at 3:00 PM IST on April 27.

Which TV channels will live telecast the MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of MI vs LSG will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.