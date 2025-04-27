IPL 2025: DC vs RCB pitch report, highest score, stats of Delhi Stadium

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs LSG pitch report, highest score, stats of Wankhede Stadium Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a high-stakes IPL 2025 fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly Feroz Shah Kotla) on Sunday, April 27. With both franchises in contention for a playoff berth, the outcome of this match could prove pivotal in shaping the points table.

All eyes will be on the marquee players as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul square off in what is expected to be a battle of consistency and temperament. Kohli, who returns to familiar territory in Delhi, has been in top touch this season, notching up five fifties. Rahul, meanwhile, has been crucial for DC with his composed batting and sharp glovework.

The contest also promises fireworks in the pace department with Mitchell Starc leading DC's attack, while Josh Hazlewood brings experience and control for RCB.

In the spin department, Kuldeep Yadav will aim to outsmart RCB’s middle order with his variations. Suyash Sharma’s familiarity with Delhi’s conditions could also work in RCB’s favor. Meanwhile, left-arm spinners Axar Patel and Krunal Pandya are expected to be key assets for their respective sides.

With the form of star players, playoff implications, and home advantage in the mix, a thrilling battle is on the cards in the capital.

Also Read

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: Pitch report for DC vs RCB IPL 2025

VENUE – ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM, DELHI (In IPL since 2024) • Matches – 7, Bat 1st Won – 6, Bat 2nd Won – 0, Tie - 1 • Avg 1st Inns score – 224/5 • Highest 1st Inns Score – 266/7 • Lowest Total Defended – 205 • 200+ Totals – 9 times in 7 matches | Sixes Per Match - 24 • Pace: Overs% - 61, Wkts – 47, Avg – 40.4, Econ – 11.2, SR – 21.7 Spin: Overs% - 39, Wkts – 38, Avg – 28.5, Econ – 10, SR – 17.1 The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has a reputation for high-scoring encounters, and the upcoming match is expected to be no different. The venue has hosted two matches this season, both of which saw plenty of runs.

In the first match, Mumbai Indians posted 205, while Delhi Capitals managed 193 in response. The second game between DC and Rajasthan Royals ended with both teams scoring 188, with DC eventually winning in the Super Over.

Known for its flat surface and short boundaries, this ground heavily favors batters. With both DC and RCB in strong form, another run-heavy contest seems likely.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: IPL T20 stats

Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats Stat Value Matches Played 91 Matches Won Batting First 44 (48.35%) Matches Won Batting Second 46 (50.55%) Matches Won Winning Toss 45 (49.45%) Matches Won Losing Toss 45 (49.45%) Matches with No Result 1 (1.10%) Highest Team Innings 266/7 (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Lowest Team Innings 83 (Delhi Capitals) Average Runs per Wicket 27.58 Average Runs per Over 8.53 Average Score Batting First 167.61

The last IPL match here was of IPL 2025 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. DC registered a thrilling super-over win against the Royals courtesy of a Mitchell Starc masterclass in Delhi.